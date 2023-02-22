The co-chiefs of Türkiye’s Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, Ahmet Boyacıoğlu and Başak Emre, criticized the International Berlin Film Festival for not acknowledging the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes that took the lives of thousands in Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6.

“The festival’s opening ceremony started with Ukraine, ended with Ukraine, and touched on Iran. But I don’t think they ever mentioned Türkiye,” said Boyacıoğlu during an interview with Variety magazine.

On the other hand, the Berlinale indicated that its invitation to attend the opening ceremony included a written request for attendees to contribute to the earthquake relief effort in Türkiye by donating to the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders.

According to Boyacıoğlu, the festival did not mention Türkiye at all. Boyacıoğlu noted that only one Turkish movie was included in this year’s selection, Burak Çevik’s “Forms of Forgetting,” and there was no Turkish jury.

In a statement to Variety, Boyacıoğlu said: “The festival’s opening started with Ukraine, it ended with Ukraine, and Iran was mentioned briefly. We feel excluded.”

Emre also expressed disappointment, saying that it was demoralizing not to see any mention of the earthquake in such events.

Award at Berlinale

Bono appeared surprised at the Berlin international film festival to present Steven Spielberg with a special lifetime achievement award.

The U2 frontman described Spielberg as “one of the biggest big shots in Hollywood” as he presented the Oscar-winning director with the honorary Golden Bear award on Tuesday.

Members of the Irish rock band attended the International Berlinale festival for the premiere of the documentary “Kiss The Future,” in which Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton all-star.

The band, who recently announced a new 2023 Las Vegas residency, gave an exceptional performance ahead of the screening and was later joined onstage by actor Matt Damon. Later, while presenting the award to Spielberg, Bono told audiences that Spielberg was “out of this world.” “He’s not a celebrity, is he? Thank God for that,” he said, per U.S. outlets who attended the event.

“We know he’s one of the biggest of the big shots in Hollywood, but we get the sense he doesn’t quite belong there, and we’re relieved.” He added: “Tonight you’re giving the Golden Bear to Steven Spielberg for the right reasons.

“But his lifetime achievement is not just his work. It is his actual life, his actual family.”

Past honorary Golden Bear award recipients include Dustin Hoffman, Kirk Douglas and Meryl Streep.