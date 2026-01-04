Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced that the Seddülbahir Fortress in the northwestern province of Çanakkale has been nominated for the European Museum of the Year Award 2026 (EMYA).

In a statement shared on social media on Sunday, Ersoy said the nomination places Seddülbahir Fortress “on the European stage,” adding that Türkiye was pleased to see one of its historic coastal landmarks included in one of Europe’s most prestigious museum programs.

The fortress was reopened to visitors on March 18, 2023, by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following extensive restoration, conservation and museum development work carried out by the Culture and Tourism Ministry. The reopening coincided with the anniversary of the Gallipoli naval victory.

Ersoy said the site has emerged as a major cultural venue that combines historical awareness with a contemporary approach to museology.

“We continue to make Türkiye one of the leading countries in this field through high-quality restoration and museum projects carried out at our cultural heritage sites,” he said.

The European Museum of the Year Award is organized by the European Museum Forum under the auspices of the Council of Europe. Established in 1977, the program recognizes museums that demonstrate excellence in innovation, public engagement, accessibility and presentation of cultural heritage.

Nominated museums are evaluated by an international jury through site visits and professional assessments, with particular attention given to curatorial vision, educational value and social impact.

Seddülbahir Fortress, one of the best-preserved Ottoman coastal fortifications in the region, is part of the Gallipoli Historical Area, which attracts large numbers of domestic and international visitors each year.