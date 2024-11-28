The restoration of Seddülbahir Fortress, located in the Eceabat district of Çanakkale, northwestern Türkiye, has won the "Heritage Project" category at the Dezeen Awards, one of the world’s most prestigious design competitions. Originally commissioned by Valide Hatice Turhan Sultan, the mother of Ottoman Sultan Mehmed IV, the fortress is a significant part of Türkiye’s cultural heritage.

The Dezeen Awards, organized by the London-based design magazine Dezeen, are judged by a panel of 90 prominent architects and designers. In the 2024 competition, Seddülbahir Fortress' restoration was awarded first place in the Heritage Project category, surpassing 15 other projects from countries including Australia, China, Malaysia, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Scotland.

The awards, which featured over 230 projects from 82 countries across 41 categories, recognized the fortress’s restoration for its careful balance of historical preservation and innovative design.

Historic landmark

Seddülbahir Fortress, built in 1658 as part of the Ottoman defense strategy to protect the Dardanelles, is located on the western edge of the Gelibolu (Gallipoli) Peninsula. It was constructed to face the Kumkale fortress on the opposite side of the strait. Over the centuries, the fortress has stood as a symbol of military history and a guardian of this vital waterway.

During World War I, the fortress played a critical role in the Gallipoli Campaign. On Nov. 3, 1914, it was bombarded by Allied forces, marking the beginning of Turkish losses in the campaign. Despite sustaining significant damage, the fortress remained a focal point of Turkish defense.

Restoration efforts, reopening

In 2015, the Gallipoli Historical Peninsula Directorate began a comprehensive restoration of the fortress. Completed in 2023, the restoration coincided with the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye. On March 18, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan officially reopened the fortress, allowing visitors to once again experience its historical significance.

The restoration project has not only revitalized the fortress but has also earned international recognition. It was included in Türkiye’s Architecture Yearbook ("Türkiye Mimarlık Yıllığı 2023") and became a finalist at both the Domus Restoration and Preservation International Award and the Architizer A Awards. At the World Architecture Festival in Singapore, it received a special jury prize in the "Completed Buildings" category.

The restoration continues to draw attention, with plans for submission to further prestigious awards in the coming year. It will be entered for the Aga Khan Award for Architecture, the Europa Nostra Awards and the International Council of Museums (ICOM) Awards, continuing its journey as an exceptional example of historical preservation and architectural excellence.