As part of the "Başkent Culture Road Festival" organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Japan's "Tsunami Symphony" dazzled the capital with magical tunes for the friendship between Türkiye and Japan.

Seiji Mukaiyama and Etsuya Kitani conducted the Tsunami Symphony, which was performed for the first time in Türkiye. The ensemble focused on the theme of devastation brought by the earthquake and tsunami.

Türkiye's state broadcaster TRT Ankara Radio Polyphonic Chorus, under the direction of soloists soprano Nazlı Alptekin and bass Hasan Alptekin, narrator Halit Mızraklı and choir conductor Elnara Kerimova gave the audience a good time.

Japanese Ambassador Suzuki Kazuhiro, Japanese citizens living in Türkiye, students, diplomats and art goers attended the concert.

Japanese Ambassador Suzuki Kazuhiro emphasized the friendship between Japan and Türkiye in his short speech, saying: “I think today's concert is very important to promote the friendly relations between Japan and Türkiye. I wish such events, which are also very important for our history, to increase even more.”