Killa Hakan, one of the most influential figures in European rap and a living legend of Turkish rap culture, is once again in the spotlight – this time outside of music. The artist has joined forces with the globally recognized Turkish fashion label Les Benjamins.

Killa Hakan’s journey began in the streets of Berlin, where he developed not only his music career but also a strong cultural identity that has resonated with millions. Over the years, he has played a major role in bringing Turkish-language rap to international audiences. Through collaborations and connections across Europe, he has worked alongside major names such as Ceza, Eko Fresh and Summer Cem, helping shape the genre’s global recognition.

Les Benjamins, founded by designer Bünyamin Aydın, has built a strong international reputation with its stores and collaborations worldwide. Known for blending Eastern and Western influences, the brand has become a key player in contemporary global fashion.

The collaboration between Killa Hakan’s street-rooted identity and Les Benjamins’ modern urban aesthetic is seen as a natural fit. Rather than a simple fashion moment, it reflects a deeper cultural exchange that highlights the global reach of Turkish music, design and identity.

Still active in music and closely followed by younger generations, Killa Hakan continues to carry cultural influence beyond rap. His latest appearance with Les Benjamins reinforces his position not only as a musician but also as a lasting cultural figure whose impact extends into fashion and beyond.