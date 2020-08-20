Daily Sabah logo

Lightning-sparked fires rage across California, tens of thousands flee

Aug 20, 2020 11:33 am +03 +03:00

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires consume a home in unincorporated Napa County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes.

(AP Photo)

Seen in a long exposure photograph, embers burn along a hillside above Lake Berryessa as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through unincorporated Napa County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Members of the Grizzly Firefighters fight the Carmel Fire near Carmel Valley, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Matt Nichols tries to save his home as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through Vacaville, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Firefighters start a defensive back fire as the LNU Lighting Complex Fire approaches Interstate 80 on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, U.S. August 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A pickup truck drives on a freeway overpass as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire approach Interstate 80 on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, U.S. August 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A television cameraman moves away from the flames along Interstate 80 during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, U.S. August 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A cow walks among charred vegetation during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, U.S. August 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters douse water on a burning structure during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, U.S. August 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Charred animal remains are seen along Pleasants Valley Road during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, U.S. August 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Flames are seen along the east side of Lake Berryessa during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire near Berryessa Highlands, California, U.S., August 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A line of vehicles is seen as residents evacuate from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Fairfield, California, U.S. August 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire are seen on both sides on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, U.S. August 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires jump Interstate 80 in Vacaville, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The highway was closed in both directions shortly afterward.

(AP Photo)

Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire are seen on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, U.S. August 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

In this Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 photo, flames from the River Fire crest a ridge in Salinas, Calif.

(AP Photo)

A no trespassing sign is seen surrounded by flames during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Winters, California, U.S., August 19, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

An air tanker drops retardant as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through the Spanish Flat community in unincorporated Napa County, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues.

(AP Photo)

An outbuilding burns as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through the Spanish Flat area of unincorporated Napa County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Trees and a structure burn on Pleasants Valley Rd. near Winters, Calif., as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through the area on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A cameraman films flames flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires in Vacaville, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Smoke from the Carmel Fire hangs over Merk Family Vineyards near Carmel Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Fire crews maintain a backburn to control the River Fire near the Las Palmas neighborhood in Salinas, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

(AP Photo)

(AP Photo)

Burned vehicles rest beneath a tree after the LNU Lightning Complex fires tore through Vacaville, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

(AP Photo)

