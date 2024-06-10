Blok3, one of the rising stars of Turkish rap music and British rapper Stefflon Don, whose real name is Stephanie Victoria Allen, released a new rap track titled "Habibi" on the Rapkology channel.

This magnificent track, created in collaboration with Real Paperboys, Rapkology and Mundo Music, offers listeners an unforgettable musical experience. The official music video for "Habibi" is presented in high-quality 4K resolution, promising viewers not only music but also a visual feast. The production quality of the video reflects the energy and spirit of the music in the best possible way.

Blok3, one of the rising stars of Turkish rap music and British rapper Stefflon Don, whose real name is Stephanie Victoria Allen, released a new rap track titled "Habibi." (Photo courtesy of Blok3)

The lyrics and music of the song were written by Blok3, Stefflon Don and Tayfun. The arrangements were made by Wose and ARD, who also handled the mixing and mastering processes. The work of this professional team reinforces the quality and success of "Habibi." With its powerful rhythms and impressive lyrics, "Habibi" quickly gained popularity in the rap music world after its release.

Turkish rapper Ceza gained significant recognition in the Turkish music scene because of his innovative style and versatile flow. (Photo courtesy of Ceza)

Honoring rap legend: Ceza

An unforgettable night of tribute is being organized for Ceza, the legendary artist who has shaped Türkiye's rap music scene.

On Tuesday, June 25, at 8 p.m. at Ora Arena, many famous artists will perform Ceza's unforgettable songs. This special night will be a full celebration of rap culture with dance performances, graffiti art and stage shows.

Hosted by Beyazıt Öztürk and Eser Yenenler, along with 15 other famous TV personalities, this event promises to add a unique color and energy. The singers performing include Gazapizm, Sefo, Killa Hakan, Çakal, Ayben, Anıl Piyancı, Şehinşah, Murda, Contra, Baneva, Lil Zey, Cartel, Ozbi, Server Uraz, Candan Erçetin, Gripin and Yener Çevik (participating via video). These artists will bring their own interpretations to Ceza's iconic songs. This night will be a tribute not only to Ceza's music but also to rap culture.

In recent weeks, Reckol, hailed as one of the premier rappers of our time, has unleashed his latest musical masterpiece, "Şargoz," captivating audiences with his distinctive style and unparalleled talent. (Photo courtesy of Reckol)

Reckol's new hit

In recent weeks, Reckol, hailed as one of the premier rappers of our time, has unleashed his latest musical masterpiece, "Şargoz," captivating audiences with his distinctive style and unparalleled talent.

Taking charge of every aspect of production, from songwriting to mixing and mastering, Reckol has once again proven his prowess in the music industry. Teaming up with producer Goaty, Reckol crafted a track that exemplifies his versatility and creativity.

"Şargoz" pulsates with potent rhythms and compelling lyrics, instantly cementing its status as a new sensation in the rap world. As Reckol's star continues to ascend, this latest offering solidifies his position as a force to be reckoned with in the music realm. Fans eager to experience Reckol's electrifying performance can tune in to "Şargoz" on all major digital music platforms, ensuring that this hit becomes an indispensable addition to any playlist.