Natural disasters in 2021: A record year

Rescue efforts continue following a large landslide that destroyed several buildings in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway, Jan. 5, 2021. The landslide is considered one of the worst landslides in modern Norwegian history.
A resident walks through the flooded Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 17, 2021. Canada was hit by fatal floods, causing landslides and costing at least 1 life.
Lava is seen through the window of a kitchen from El Paso following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Sept. 28, 2021. The volcano has been spewing lava for months and there doesn't seem to be an end to it.
Even if the lava doesn't ruin everything that gets in its path, the ash will.
A house is covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Oct. 30, 2021.
Firefighters in California have been fighting the ever-growing forest fires that threaten the iconic giant sequoias and small communities in the Sierra Nevada.
The Windy Fire burns in Sequoia National Forest near California Hot Springs, California, U.S., Sept. 24, 2021.
Downgraded to a storm but still devastating, Ida brought life to a halt for many regions on the eastern coast of the United States amid floods causing major disruptions.
Homes, businesses and roads are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 31, 2021.
A ferocious wildfire swept toward Lake Tahoe in August just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate and communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave.
Evacuee Mel Smothers plays violin as he waits in a traffic jam spanning miles on Highway 50 as people evacuate ahead of the Caldor Fire, U.S., Aug. 30, 2021.
A general view shows a flooded street after Hurricane Nora pounds Mexico's coast with heavy rains and strong winds in Puerto Vallarta, in Jalisco state, Mexico, Aug. 29, 2021.
Tropical Storm Henri slammed into Rhode Island on the U.S.' east coast Sunday, knocking out power to thousands of Americans, canceling scores of flights and bringing record rainfall.
A New Market Volunteer Fire Company rescue crew member wades through high waters following a flash flood, as Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall, in Helmetta, New Jersey, U.S., Aug. 22, 2021.
Record downpour hit Japan's southwest, killing at least six people.
A general view shows a landslide site caused by heavy rainfall in Unzen, Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Aug. 15, 2021.
A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti with a death toll of over 1,200, as crews desperately dug through collapsed buildings for survivors.
People walk past a home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Aug. 14, 2021.
Turkey's northern Black Sea region faced several waves of floods, landslides gripping provinces from Bartın to Sinop.
A bridge between the Bartın and Karabük provinces collapsed due to flooding, Turkey, Aug. 11, 2021.
Burning cars are seen during a wildfire in the Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, Aug. 3, 2021.
The fires tearing through Turkey since July 28 have destroyed huge swathes of pristine forest and forced the evacuation of panicked tourists from seaside hotels.
Firefighters battle a wildfire in Muğla, Turkey, Aug. 2, 2021.
Unprecedented downpour dumped a year's rain in just three days on the city of Zhengzhou in China's Henan province, instantly overwhelming drains and sending torrents of muddy water through streets, road tunnels and the subway system.
A truck travels on a flooded road after the heavy rainfall, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, July 21, 2021.
Dozens died amid devastating floods triggered by heavy rainfall across parts of western Germany and Belgium, as the search continued for hundreds of people still unaccounted for.
Cars are covered with the debris from the flooding, in Hagen, Germany, July 15, 2021.
Firefighters work in searing heat, struggling to contain the largest wildfire in California this year.
A house is consumed as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, California, U.S., July 10, 2021.
Heavy rain and high tides hit parts of India's east coast when a cyclone pushed ashore on Wednesday in an area where more than 1.1 million people have been evacuated during a devastating coronavirus surge.
Villagers return to their homes through a water-logged road at a beach in Shankarpur, India, May 27, 2021.
Flowing lava from the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, which occurred late on May 22, 2021, is seen between buildings in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.
A combination of satellite pictures courtesy of MAXAR shows Richmond Vale in the country of Saint Vincent covered in volcanic ash (top) on April 13, 2021, and before the eruption on April 2, 2021.
The island experienced massive power outages as the ash blanketed the island. Ash buildup on some power lines was contributing to extensive electric outages.
Rescuers leave on a boat to search for bodies in the downstream of Alaknanda River in Rudraprayag, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Feb.8, 2021. More than 2,000 members of the military, paramilitary groups and police have been taking part in search-and-rescue operations after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain.
Rescuers leading a sniffer dog pause during a search operation at the ruins of a building that collapsed during the earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Jan. 18, 2021. Aid was reaching the thousands of people left homeless and struggling after the earthquake that killed a number of people in the province where rescuers intensified their work to find those buried in the rubble.
An aerial view of Tapovan barrage two days after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier snapped off, releasing water trapped behind it in Tapovan, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Feb.9, 2021. Scientists are investigating what caused the glacier to break – possibly an avalanche or a release of accumulated water. Experts say climate change may be to blame since warming temperatures are shrinking glaciers and making them unstable worldwide.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.