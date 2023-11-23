The International Emmy Awards, recognizing outstanding television productions created outside the U.S., took place in New York at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.

The ceremony featured 56 productions from 20 different countries competing across 14 categories.

The standout of the evening was the Turkish series "Yargı," ("Family Secrets") produced by Ay Yapım, which clinched the coveted award in the "Best Telenovela" category.

The show, spearheaded by producer Kerem Çatay, director Ali Bilgin, screenwriter Sema Ergenekon, and starring actors Pınar Deniz and Kaan Urgancıoğlu, was hailed for its compelling storytelling and performances.

Simultaneously, the Canadian documentary shedding light on the illustrious career of Buffy Sainte-Marie, Eagle Vision, titled "Arts Programming," secured its place in the winner's circle at the International Emmy Awards.

This documentary, meticulously helmed by Canadian filmmaker Madison Thomas, chronicles over 60 years of the singer's journey in the music industry.

The night's proceedings also witnessed the prestigious presentation of the International Emmy Director Award to Ektaa R. Kapoor, the Co-Founder of Balaji Telefilms, by renowned figure Deepak Chopra.

Previously, Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer, who has starred in various Hollywood productions along with his career in Turkish cinema and theater, was awarded the 2019 International Emmy Award for Best Performance for his role as Agah in "Şahsiyet" ("Persona").