The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry State Polyphonic Choir is currently conducting the eighth edition of the international Walter Strauss Masterclass, providing theoretical and practical training for conductors, conductor candidates, and music teachers from Europe.

This year's sessions, led by Swedish conductor Gary Graden, are taking place at the CSO Historical Hall in Ankara. The masterclass is dedicated to the late conductor Walter Strauss of the State Polyphonic Choir.

"The Walter Strauss Masterclass has become one of the four mastery classes recommended by the European Choir Federation," Choir Director Burak Onur Erdem said in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

He added that they received many applications from Europe, emphasizing the importance of conductors working with a professional choir.

"For a week, conductor candidates, music teachers and conductors come here to improve themselves. This year, four conductors from abroad and two from Türkiye are working with the State Polyphonic Choir as participants. Our participants are working on Wolfgang Mozart's 'Requiem,'" Erdem added.

He stated that they meticulously selected the participants with an artistic committee, and this year, they invited participant conductors from Germany, Latvia, Russia, and Ukraine.

Erdem added that they try to invite well-known veteran conductors to provide training, and this year, they invited Swedish conductor Gary Graden, who is famous in his field, to be a guest instructor.

Graden, who came to Türkiye to provide training at the masterclass, said that he visited Istanbul seven years ago but had the opportunity to work with the State Polyphonic Choir for the first time.

Graden expressed what an honor it is to work with this choir: "The State Polyphonic Choir must provide conducting training. They are doing a valuable work."

Founded in 1988, the State Polyphonic Choir has collaborated with notable conductors such as Walter Strauss, Ahter Destan, Ibrahim Yazıcı, and Cemi'i Can Deliorman and has performed concerts with many esteemed orchestral conductors.

Since 2017, the choir has continued its work under the direction of Erdem.

The State Polyphonic Choir, which held its first concert in 1989 under the direction of Ahmed Adnan Saygun, has given over a thousand concerts in many cities across Türkiye and has received acclaim in various countries abroad, including Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Israel, Bulgaria, and South Korea.