Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on Wednesday the successful return of 37 artifacts, including items from the Urartu period, to Türkiye such as pottery and harness parts, as well as a Roman-era deer statue, under a bilateral agreement with Switzerland.

These artifacts, spanning various historical periods, were officially handed over at the Bern Embassy following an announcement by Ersoy during the Archaeology Workshop. Minister Ersoy revealed that the first artifact return under the agreement signed with Switzerland in 2022 would take place on Wednesday.

"A total of 37 artifacts, including items from the Urartu period such as pottery and harness parts, along with a Roman-era deer statue, will be returned to their rightful homeland. Our embassy in Bern, represented by Ambassador Ece Özbayoğlu Acarsoy, will receive the artifacts from Swiss authorities within a few hours. I congratulate everyone who contributed to the repatriation efforts. I call on all countries to enhance their cooperation in this fight against illicit trafficking," he said.

The repatriation became possible due to an agreement signed on Nov. 15, 2022, between Ankara and the Swiss Federal Council. The agreement aims to prevent illegal import, transit and return of archaeological cultural assets. With the accord in place, Switzerland ceased to be a destination for archaeological pieces unlawfully taken from Türkiye. Swiss authorities gained the power to seize these artifacts, and Türkiye was granted the right to inspect items suspected to originate from Anatolia, facilitating their return.

Ersoy highlighted the significance of safeguarding cultural heritage, stating that it plays a crucial role in contributing to the nation, society and humanity as a whole. He pointed out that one of the major threats to this integrity is the illicit trafficking of cultural artifacts. He reassured the public that relentless efforts are being made to combat cultural heritage trafficking.

"We are conducting both printed and digital campaigns to raise awareness among our people and children about protecting our cultural heritage. Additionally, we are intensively working to repatriate cultural artifacts smuggled out of the country through illegal means," he said.

The collaboration between the two countries provided reports and evidence confirming their discovery during illegal excavations and their subsequent smuggling out of the country were meticulously compiled.

Among the notable artifacts are three "bull-head-handled cauldrons," considered prestigious items for the aristocracy during the Urartian rule between the ninth and seventh centuries B.C. Additionally, three furniture pieces shaped like horse legs, intricately crafted by the Urartians, reflect their belief in an afterlife. These bronze furniture components, shaped like lion claws, bull and horse hooves, were used to decorate tombs and were discovered during archaeological excavations.

The items to be returned also include three furniture parts shaped like horse legs, metal, ivory or leather pieces connected to headstalls, five eye shields and 22 horse harness pieces. Moreover, there are four crescent-shaped chest plates, six bib-type chest plates, two shoulder ornaments, four discs used in harnesses, an essential Urartian bronze helmet, a five-bodied vessel from the Urartu era, a Kusura-type idol, a deer figurine commonly found in Roman-era excavations in Anatolia, and a silver vase adorned with animal reliefs, dating back to the A.D. second and third centuries.

The official handover ceremony will take place at the Embassy of Türkiye in Bern and will be followed by the transportation of these invaluable cultural assets to Ankara, courtesy of Turkish Airlines' cargo division, Turkish Cargo. Their internationally certified expert teams will handle the transportation, ensuring the safe return and preservation of these historical treasures.

He also shared remarkable statistics, indicating that between 2002 and 2023, Türkiye successfully repatriated 12,039 artifacts. "The effectiveness of this struggle cannot be measured by numbers alone. However, it serves as crucial data demonstrating Türkiye's determination and seriousness to the entire world," he added.