2020, the year of COVID-19 pandemic

Dec 03, 2020 9:49 am +03 +03:00

Municipality workers disinfect the grounds of the historical Süleymaniye Mosque, in Istanbul, during the third day of Ramadan Bayram (Eid el-Fitr) and the last day of a four-day curfew due to the coronavirus outbreak, May 26, 2020.

Bouli and Alain, undertakers, arrive at a nursing home to retrieve two bodies of elderly people who died overnight from coronavirus in Bantzenheim, France, April 5, 2020.

Getty Images

A Target customer reacts to empty toilet paper and paper towel shelves at a Target store in San Rafael, California, March 13, 2020.

Getty Images

Recycled N95 masks and respirator filters hang inside the donning area for medical personnel assigned to treat patients at the COVID-19 isolation facility, at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute Hospital in Quezon city, Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2020.

Getty Images

A medical worker takes a rest outside a hospital in Daegu, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2020.

Yonhap via Reuters

A member of the Italian Red Cross visits a patient during his round of home visits to COVID-19 positive patients in Bergamo, Italy, April 3, 2020.

Getty Images

General view of a temporary hospital inside IFEMA conference centre, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain, April 2, 2020.

EPA via AA

A nurse wearing protective mask and gear comforts another as they change shifts at the Cremona hospital, in Milan, Italy, March 13, 2020.

AFP Photo

People ride an almost empty Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line train during the first weekend of the Golden Week national holiday in Tokyo, Japan, May 2, 2020.

Getty Images

A government employee reacts as she is sprayed with disinfectant before entering a government office building to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Pasig city, Manila, Philippines, March 19, 2020.

Getty Images

A man protects his face with a plastic bag as he walks in the street in Paris, March 21, 2020 as a strict lockdown comes into in effect to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

AFP Photo

Michelle Grant (R) hugs her mother, Mary Grace Sileo through a plastic drop cloth hung up on a homemade clothes line during Memorial Day Weekend, in Wantagh, New York, May 24, 2020.

Getty Images

Military personnel belonging to the Joint Command East disinfect the Sanctuary where the statue of Christ the Redeemer is located, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 13, 2020.

Getty Images

Roman-Catholic priest Johannes Laichner spreads incense among photographs of members of his congregation while leading mass during the coronavirus crisis in Tyrol province in Innsbruck, Austria, April 6, 2020.

Getty Images

People stand in their balconies during a nationwide confinement to counter the coronavirus in Barcelona, Spain on March 29, 2020.

AP Photo

Workers move a coffin with the body of a victim of COVID-19 as other coffins are stored waiting for burial or cremation at the Collserola morgue in Barcelona, Spain, on April 2, 2020.

AP Photo

A traveler arrives at a nearly-deserted O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, April 2, 2020.

Getty Images

A man pauses in a empty market in Grand Central Terminal stands as the coronavirus epidemic keeps people inside in New York City, April 10, 2020.

Getty Images

Francisco Espana looks at the Mediterranean sea from a promenade next to the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 4, 2020.

AP Photo

Medical staff react as they heard a helicopter flying over, while people applaud in support for healthcare workers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain, April 6, 2020.

Reuters Photo

A worker wearing protective gear cleans a window as a nurse tends to a patient inside the intensive care unit for people infected with the coronavirus at the 2 de Mayo Hospital in Lima, Peru, April 17, 2020.

AP Photo

In an aerial view by drone, new social distancing circles are shown at Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 20, 2020.

Getty Images

Women clerics wearing protective clothing and "chador," a head-to-toe garment, arrive at a cemetery to prepare the body of a person who died from COVID-19 for a funeral, in Ghaemshahr, Iran, on April 30, 2020.

AP Photo

A health worker tends to her colleague, who fainted due to exhaustion at a COVID-19 testing camp in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2020.

AP Photo

Agustina Canamero, 81, and Pascual Perez, 84, hug and kiss through a plastic film screen to avoid contracting the coronavirus at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, June 22, 2020.

AP Photo

The body of Ricardo Noriega, 77, lies on the floor of his living room in Lima, Peru, May 4, 2020, after he died of COVID-19.

AP Photo

Blanca Ortiz, 84, celebrates after learning from nurses that she will be dismissed from the Eurnekian Ezeiza Hospital, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 13, 2020, several weeks after being admitted with COVID-19.

AP Photo

Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband, Antonio, in his final moments in a COVID-19 unit at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, California, July 31, 2020.

AP Photo

Monserrat Medina Zentella attends school via the internet from her home in Mexico City on Aug. 24, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AP Photo

An elderly woman suffering from COVID-19 breathes with the help of an oxygen mask in a hospital in Pochaiv, Ukraine, May 1, 2020.

AP Photo

Wearing masks and plastic gloves to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, girls raise their hands during class in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 2, 2020.

AP Photo

Emergency workers in protective clothing exit the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku Pier where it is being resupplied and newly diagnosed coronavirus cases taken for treatment as it remains in quarantine after a number of the 3,700 people on board were diagnosed with coronavirus, in Yokohama, Japan, Feb. 10, 2020 .

Getty Images

A health worker wearing a protective suit is disinfected in a portable tent outside the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Manila, Philippines, April 27, 2020, during an enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

AP Photo

Teodoro Mejia, left, watches workers from the Piedrangel funeral home remove the body of his wife, Berta Cusi Palomino, from their home in Lima, Peru, May 14, 2020.

AP Photo

Mary Faye Cochran, 86, sings "You Are My Sunshine" over the phone to her son Stacey Smith through a window on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Provident Village at Creekside senior living in Smyrna, Georgia.

AP Photo

People wear protective masks as they watch a movie in 3D at a theatre on the first day they were permitted to open in Beijing, China, July 24, 2020.

Getty Images

