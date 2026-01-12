Haldun Dormen, a renowned Turkish actor, director, educator and playwright, has been intubated while receiving treatment at a hospital, his family said. He is 97.

Dormen, who has been hospitalized for some time, was intubated to better support his breathing, according to a statement shared on social media by his son, Ömer Dormen.

“My father, who continues his treatment in intensive care, was intubated today to better support his breathing,” Ömer Dormen wrote. “I sincerely believe my father will overcome this as well. God willing, we hope to share good news with you in the coming days. Please keep him in your prayers.”

The veteran artist had been receiving treatment at a private hospital following a recent infection. Doctors have been closely monitoring his condition.

Dormen, who holds the honorary title of state artist in Türkiye, is marking the 72nd year of his career in the arts this year.

A leading figure in Turkish theater, Dormen was awarded an honorary doctorate by Hacettepe University in the 1990s and has received lifetime achievement and honorary awards at numerous national and international festivals.