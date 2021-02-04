Daily Sabah logo

In photos: WHO team probing COVID-19 origins visit Wuhan

by REUTERS Feb 04, 2021 4:16 pm +03 +03:00

A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday visited the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China's central region of Hubei, where the outbreak emerged in late 2019.

Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic sit on a bus while leaving Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Jan. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The group of independent experts spent about 4-1/2 hours on its longest site visit since completing two weeks of quarantine on Thursday and did not speak to waiting journalists.

Professor Thea Fisher, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), receives a swab test on the balcony of a hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Feb. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The WHO, which has sought to manage expectations for the mission, has said its members would be limited to visits organized by their Chinese hosts and have no contact with community members, because of health curbs.

Security personnel stand outside Jinyintan Hospital after a team of the World Health Organization (WHO), tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, entered its compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Jan. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The group has so far also visited hospitals where early cases were detected, markets, and an exhibition on the battle with the outbreak in the provincial capital of Wuhan.

Security personnel forms a cordon as the convoy carrying the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic leaves the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in Wuhan, China on Feb. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

No full itinerary for the group's fieldwork has been announced, and journalists covering the tightly controlled visit have been kept at a distance from team members.

A man attempts to prevent journalists from covering the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Jan. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Feb. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Security members keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology as members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) arrive for a visit in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Feb. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), uses his mobile phone at a hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Feb. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People in protective suits walk outside the hotel where members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are quarantined, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Jan. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A worker in PPE stands in Baishazhou market during a visit of World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Jan. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Staff members in protective suits stand at Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine where members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are visiting, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Jan. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

WHO virus expert Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), receives a swab test on the balcony of a hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Feb. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) stand on balconies at a hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Jan. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

