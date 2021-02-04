In photos: WHO team probing COVID-19 origins visit Wuhan

A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday visited the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China's central region of Hubei, where the outbreak emerged in late 2019.

Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic sit on a bus while leaving Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Jan. 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)