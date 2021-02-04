In photos: WHO team probing COVID-19 origins visit Wuhan

A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday visited the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China's central region of Hubei, where the outbreak emerged in late 2019.
Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic sit on a bus while leaving Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Jan. 14, 2021.
The group of independent experts spent about 4-1/2 hours on its longest site visit since completing two weeks of quarantine on Thursday and did not speak to waiting journalists. The group of independent experts spent about 4-1/2 hours on its longest site visit since completing two weeks of quarantine on Thursday and did not speak to waiting journalists.
Professor Thea Fisher, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), receives a swab test on the balcony of a hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Feb. 3, 2021.
The WHO, which has sought to manage expectations for the mission, has said its members would be limited to visits organized by their Chinese hosts and have no contact with community members, because of health curbs.
Security personnel stand outside Jinyintan Hospital after a team of the World Health Organization (WHO), tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, entered its compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Jan. 30, 2021.
The group has so far also visited hospitals where early cases were detected, markets, and an exhibition on the battle with the outbreak in the provincial capital of Wuhan.
Security personnel forms a cordon as the convoy carrying the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic leaves the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in Wuhan, China on Feb. 1, 2021.
No full itinerary for the group's fieldwork has been announced, and journalists covering the tightly controlled visit have been kept at a distance from team members.
A man attempts to prevent journalists from covering the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Jan. 29, 2021.
Staff members in protective suits stand at Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine where members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are visiting, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Jan. 29, 2021.
