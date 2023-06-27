Turkish TV series "Kurt Seyit ve Şura," aired in Türkiye in 2014, has garnered significant acclaim since its recent release in Italy.

The series, written by Ece Yörenç and directed by Hilal Saral, started airing in Italy through Mediaset's Canale 5 channel after securing the broadcasting rights from international distributor Eccho Rights.

Starring Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, Farah Zeynep Abdullah, Fahriye Evcen, Elçin Sangu, Birkan Sokullu, Demet Özdemir, Çağlar Ertuğrul, Ushan Çakır and Melisa Aslı Pamuk, the series has captivated audiences since its premiere and continues to receive praise from Italian viewers.

The romantic drama, based on a true story and set in the early 20th century, follows the lives of Kurt Seyit Eminof, a handsome Crimean nobleman, and Şura, a young Russian woman with whom he falls deeply in love. Their relationship faces numerous challenges, including the turbulence of World War I and the Russian Revolution.

The positive reception of the series in Italy further emphasizes the universal appeal of Turkish dramas, which have gained popularity worldwide in recent years.