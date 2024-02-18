Batuhan Mumcu, the deputy minister of Culture and Tourism, stated that the series produced in Türkiye is broadcast in more than 170 countries worldwide, including the U.S., Russia, the Far East and Latin America, reaching approximately 750 million people.

Mumcu visited the European Film Market (EFM) within the scope of the 74th International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) continuing in the capital city of Germany, Berlin, where the Turkish pavilion is also located.

Mumcu emphasized that Berlinale and the European Film Market are one of the most important cinema events in the world.

Emphasizing the importance of participating in this organization, which is followed by the whole world and brings together thousands of sector representatives, and successfully representing Turkish cinema, Mumcu said: "We had previously won many awards, including the Golden Bear, the major award at the Berlinale. Ministry-supported cinema films participate in the world's most important international film festivals such as Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Toronto and Tokyo, contributing to the promotion of Turkish cinema and our country. We attach great importance to this and continue our support for both film production and international representation."

Mumcu stated that they present Turkish films to the foreign sector representatives at the Türkiye pavilion opened at the festival, and said: "We host joint production and other cooperation negotiations of our filmmakers. These negotiations are crucial for the development of new joint productions and cooperation opportunities. Also, the foreign sales of our films take place here, which is very important for us."

Stating that series also contribute significantly to Türkiye's recognition worldwide, Mumcu said: "Therefore, we are carrying out important works in cooperation with our industry, which has such a great impact. We support the opening of country pavilions at events such as MIPCOM, MIPTV, ATF Singapore, Content America, and Dubai Series and Content Fair, which are among the world's most important series and content fairs, and present our series to the whole world."

Culture and Tourism Deputy Minister Batuhan Mumcu (L) visits the Turkish pavilion in Berlinale, Berlin, Germany, Feb. 18, 2024. (AA Photo)

Boosting cinema industry

Mumcu shared that they have started work on organizing a fair in Türkiye in the field of series content, considering the country as one of the leading countries in the field of series content.

Reiterating that cinemas had to close their doors for a long time during the COVID-19, and there was a significant decrease in the number of viewers both in Türkiye and globally, Mumcu said: "During this period, we provided support of TL 32 million (more than $1 million) to cinema halls to continue their activities. In addition to this, we reduced the 'Entertainment Tax' rate to 0% in cooperation with our Ministry of Treasury and Finance."

Mumcu also drew attention to a legislative change made to increase the number of cinema viewers and said that they introduced two new discounted ticket types, saying: "We opened the way for private institutions to buy discounted tickets. We believe that this regulation will significantly contribute to the number of viewers in 2024. Our cinema sector has started this year very well. As of February 2024, the number of viewers increased by 34% compared to the same period last year. We predict that we will exceed 40 million viewers with a 30% increase compared to the previous year in 2024."

Deputy Minister Mumcu also mentioned the efforts regarding the filming of foreign film productions in Türkiye within the scope of Berlinale, emphasizing that Türkiye has a natural plateau feature with its rich history and natural beauties.

Pointing out that many important productions with world stars such as Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Josh Hartnett, Henry Cavill and Salman Khan were filmed in Türkiye, Mumcu said: "Many Hollywood productions want to shoot in our country. I am sure we will host numerous productions in Türkiye in the coming period."