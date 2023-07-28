In Western Thrace, Turkish women living in the mountain villages of Xanthi, a city in Greece, are making efforts to preserve and revive traditional attire dating back to the Ottoman era.

In the mountain villages of Xanthi, where they reside, Turkish women strive to pass down their culture to future generations by wearing attire reminiscent of the past during special occasions. Villages such as Dolaphan, Mustafçova and Agnila are among those where these traditional garments are still produced using conventional methods.

According to the embroidery, the various colorful outfits worn signify the wearer's financial and social status. Today, in some villages, local women and young girls continue to make these unique and diverse clothing items using traditional sewing techniques.

Gülser Homko, a sewing and embroidery instructor affiliated with Xanthi Turkish Union, stated in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) that they aim to preserve their culture. She emphasized that each garment is special but also mentioned the high cost of producing them, noting that the sewing process can take more than a month.

Homko pointed out that traditional attire may vary from village to village. "By someone's appearance, you can tell which village they are from, whether they are in mourning or if they are happy," she said.

According to Homko, teenage girls wear floral scarves and dresses in colors such as brown, purple and blue, depending on the region they are in. Upon reaching puberty, they wear red scarves adorned with white veils symbolizing purity.

Regarding funerals, Homko explained that colorful dresses can be worn, provided there is no jewelry. "We are talking about a society that can express itself briefly through its attire."

Embroidery instructor Şerife Mustafaoğlu emphasized that the motifs used in the region's clothing are the same as those used during the Ottoman period. "The patterns found in women's clothing perfectly match those used during the Ottoman era," Mustafaoğlu said.

Mustafaoğlu emphasized that manufacturing these garments is a demanding and time-consuming process, stressing that even the smallest detail matters.

Tülay Kabza from the village of Mustafçova mentioned that many people, young and old, wear regional clothing in their daily lives, expressing hope that future generations will continue to preserve their traditional attire.