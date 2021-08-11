The Zupa Mosque, which was built in the first half of the 16th century in the city of Trebinje, Bosnia-Herzegovina, will be repaired with the support of the Union of Turkish World Municipalities (TDBB).

The Zupa Mosque, Trebinje, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Aug. 7, 2021. (AA Photo)

The mosque, which stood the test of time for five centuries, was moved from the place where it was built to another place and was destroyed and repaired many times in the past. The historical structure is waiting to be repaired again.

The Chief Imam of Trebinje Islamic Union Council Sadık Fazlagic told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Zupa Mosque, located at the farthest point of southern Bosnia-Herzegovina, is one of the oldest mosques in Trebinje.

Reminding that the mosque, which was built during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Ahmed I (1603-1617) was damaged many times, Fazlagic said that the structure was always repaired with the support of its community.

Stating that the mosque was moved to its current location in the middle of the 19th century, Fazlagic said, "The minaret of the mosque was blocking the railway that was planned to be built in this region. Therefore, it was moved to its current location."

Noting that the mosque was destroyed in the last attack of Serbian troops during the Bosnian War in 1993, he said, "The mosque was repaired and opened for worship on July 25, 2010, after the attack of the Serbs. Since then, the sounds of the call to prayer, Takbir and Salawat are echoing from the minaret of this mosque, which is located at the farthest point of the south of our country. "

Explaining that the roof of the mosque required repair lastly, Kurban said that the Trebinje Islamic Union Assembly and the Zupa community started an aid campaign for the repair of the leaking roof. Upon the request of the Trebinje Islamic Union Council in the later period, it was decided that the roof restoration of the Zupa Mosque will be carried out in cooperation with TDBB and Konya's Karatay Municipality during the TDBB board meeting in July.