Bosnia-Herzegovina commemorated the brutal deaths of more than 3,000 Bosniaks during the war between 1992-1995.

The ceremony in Visegrad was held on the historic Drina bridge with the participation of victims' relatives.

Mirsada Tabakovic lost 17 relatives in the massacre and said her memories of the war are still very fresh.

"When I hear the sound of the bucket, I go back to that moment. They were loading the bodies of the victims into trucks and throwing them into the river. When we saw the buckets following the truck, we knew they would bury the bodies,'' said Tabakovic.

During the ceremony, 3,000 roses were thrown into the Drina River in memory of the victims, and prayers were read.

Some victims were burned to death in Adem Omeragic's house on Pionirska Street on June 14, 1992. Some were burned alive in Meho Aljic's house in Bikavac on June 27.

More than 140 civilians, including women, children and the elderly, were killed in the massacre, which the International Criminal Court (ICC) describes as "the greatest destruction of humanity in the Bosnian war."