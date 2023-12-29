The Ministry of Culture and Tourism allocated TL 145 million ($4.91 million) to support cinema projects in 2023.

According to the statement from the ministry, during the last Cinema Support Board meeting of the year, a total of TL 46.5 million was allocated to 11 projects in the film industry.

The board, including representatives from the cinema sector, decided to allocate TL 7 million to two first feature film production projects, TL 34.5 million to seven feature film production projects, TL 2 million to a distribution and promotion project and TL 3 million to a co-production project.

With these decisions, the total amount provided for cinema projects in 2023 reached TL 145 million.

Among the projects receiving support from the ministry is the film "Creating a Man," adapted from the work of a prominent figure in Turkish literature and intellectual life, Necip Fazıl Kısakürek. The film will be directed by Murat Çeri.

In the category of distribution and promotion support, the film "Sadık Ahmet," depicting the life of Dr. Sadık Ahmet who fought for the democratic rights of the Muslim Turkish minority in Western Thrace, received support.

In the co-production support category, a decision was made to support the animated film "Hodja Nasreddin," which will narrate the stories of Nasreddin Hoca and be realized in collaboration with Turkic countries.

The film will be directed by Kazakh director Timur Bekmambetov, known for his work on significant Hollywood productions such as "Wanted" and "Ben-Hur."

Animation films' audience share rises to 32%

The animation sector, which has become a significant industry within the audiovisual sector, has shown great development in recent years with technological advancements and support from the ministry.

While foreign productions used to dominate the cinema industry, domestic feature-length animation projects have gained prominence in recent years.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has provided significant support to the production of 27 feature-length animation films from 2005 to 2023, contributing a total of TL 33 million.

The share of animation films in the total audience count was 8% in 2017, rising to 32% in 2023. The most-watched film of the year, with over 2.8 million viewers, was "Rafadan Tayfa," supported by the ministry.

Among the projects supported in the last board meeting of the year were the final film in the "King Shakir" series, "King Shakir: Giants Awakened," and "Emiray Adventure Traveler."