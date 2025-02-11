Fırat Sunel is a multifaceted diplomat. Through his social media accounts, he shares photographs from his post in India, striving to build cultural bridges between Türkiye and India. However, his posts are not limited to street scenes; they also feature his books translated into English in India. With two English-language books – "The Lighthouse Family" ("Sarpıncık Feneri") and "Izmirli" – gaining significant popularity at Indian book fairs, Sunel’s literary presence is making an impact. One of his works has even been adapted for television, reinforcing the strong connection between literature and diplomacy. Yet, the intellectual bridge he has built is not new; India’s interest in Türkiye and Türkiye’s curiosity about India have deep historical roots.

The foundations of this intellectual exchange can be traced back to "Inside India," a book published by Halide Edip Adıvar in the 1930s. Invited to India by Indian intellectual Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari, Halide Edip documented her observations of the country’s social and political structures during her journey. The book provides significant insight into India’s transformation under colonial rule and its struggle for independence. With references to her meetings with Mahatma Gandhi, this work stands as an early testament to the intellectual legacy of Türkiye-India relations.

Fırat Sunel's book "The Lighthouse Family." (Fırat Sunel on Instagram)

The historical ties between Türkiye and India extend beyond literature and intellectual exchanges, encompassing humanitarian aid and solidarity. During the late Ottoman period, particularly in the Balkan Wars, medical aid teams from India played a crucial role. The book “People’s Mission to the Ottoman Empire: M. A. Ansari and the Indian Medical Mission during the Balkan Wars” sheds light on these Indian medical teams’ contributions in the Ottoman territories, offering a valuable historical perspective on the bonds between the two nations. This book was also written by Burak Akçapar, who previously served as the Ambassador of Türkiye to New Delhi.

Today, this cultural interaction has expanded into cinema and television, reaching a broad audience. Bollywood films enjoy a substantial following in Türkiye, while Turkish TV series have gained popularity in India. The shared cultural themes of family and emotional storytelling resonate with audiences in both countries, fostering mutual interest. As Indian cinema gains more recognition in Türkiye and Turkish productions attract viewers in India, new opportunities for collaboration continue to emerge.

Tourism has also become a vital component of this cultural exchange. In recent years, the number of Indian tourists visiting Türkiye has significantly increased, while Turkish travelers are showing growing interest in India. The filming of Bollywood productions in Türkiye, featuring scenic locations such as Cappadocia and Istanbul, has heightened India’s awareness of Türkiye’s cultural and historical attractions. Similarly, India’s rich cultural heritage and historical landmarks have made it an appealing destination for Turkish travelers.

Beyond culture, both Türkiye and India are rising economic powers, achieving remarkable success on the global stage. As dynamic economies, they seek to complement their economic growth with cultural achievements. Art and literature play a pivotal role in this endeavor, serving as powerful tools for strengthening international ties. Diplomatic efforts that integrate intellectual production, the increasing collaboration in cinema and television and the development of joint cultural projects all contribute to economic growth while enriching cultural connections.

These literary and artistic interactions also provide an opportunity to rediscover forgotten stories and hidden historical connections. One such narrative is that of my great-grandfather, who was imprisoned during World War I in the Bellary POW camp in India. His experiences offer another perspective on the intertwined histories of Türkiye and India. Just as Halide Edip’s "Inside India" captured a unique moment in time, these personal stories serve as a means to reexamine the historical connections between the two nations.

History, with its moments of both pain and triumph, reminds us of our shared past, but it also calls upon us to build new bridges for the future. Türkiye and India are not merely nations observing their common history; they are societies that seek to understand themselves by looking at one another. Their struggles, modernization processes and evolving roles on the global stage bring them closer together. By reflecting on each other’s historical challenges and turning to one another for insight, they shape their perspectives on the future. Viewing each other as mirrors allows Türkiye and India not only to revisit historical events but also to rediscover their cultural depth. As two rising nations, their efforts to deepen cultural cooperation and continue using art and literature as strong instruments of connection will be key to ensuring the sustainability of this interaction in the years to come.