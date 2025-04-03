The Türkiye Culture Route Festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, will kick off its 2025 journey in Adana on April 5. Since its inception in 2021, the festival has been growing, offering art lovers a rich cultural experience. This year, it will span 20 cities across Türkiye from April 5 to Nov. 9, featuring a wide range of events, including exhibitions, concerts, discussions and workshops. Adana, which was the festival’s first stop last year, will again host vibrant events from April 5 to 13. In addition to the usual festivities, this year’s festival will be even more lively with the inclusion of the International Orange Blossom Festival, which was added to the festival in Adana last year.

The opening day will be marked by a colorful carnival parade, and photographers will compete in the traditional "Photo Marathon," capturing the best moments of the festival. Throughout the week, artists will perform their beloved songs on the main stage at Merkez Park (Central Park), offering attendees a chance to enjoy a diverse range of performances.

As part of the festival, Adana will host several notable exhibitions. One of the highlights is the "Pablo Picasso: Creation is Everything" exhibition at the Adana Museum Complex, which will feature 50 original works by the iconic artist, including engravings, drawings, posters, lithographs and photographs, all approved by Picasso’s heirs. Another major exhibition, "History Rising from Misis," organized by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, will explore the deep historical roots of the region.

Additionally, the festival will pay tribute to Adana-born artist Ferdi Tayfur with the exhibition "Sabahçı Kahvesi" at the Adana Museum Complex. This installation will showcase the artist’s original clothing, posters and records, and a special documentary about his life and career will also be screened. The AI-powered artwork "Seyyah: Anatolian Civilizations" by Gökhan Doğan will also be featured, offering an immersive experience that takes viewers on a journey through the history of Anatolian civilizations, from Göbeklitepe to the present.

The festival will also continue its support for the Palestinian cause. The exhibition "Hala Yaşıyorum" ("I Am Still Alive"), curated by Samed Karagöz, will be presented at the Adana Metropolitan Municipality Concert and Theater Hall Foyer. This exhibition will feature powerful works from contemporary Palestinian artists and discussions on Palestinian resistance will be held throughout the festival.

In addition to the exhibitions, performances from the State Theaters and State Opera and Ballet will take place during the festival in Adana. These performances have been sold out throughout the season and will provide a unique cultural experience for festival attendees. Music ensembles from the General Directorate of Fine Arts will also perform, enriching the cultural atmosphere.

For younger festival-goers, Merkez Park will host a "Children’s Village" for nine days. This area will be filled with colorful activities, workshops, stage shows, theaters and playgrounds. Children will have the opportunity to enjoy performances from cartoon characters they recognize, explore carnival tents, participate in music, drama, dance, ballet and art education activities, and enjoy themed play areas. Additionally, young musicians will have the chance to showcase their talents through the "Sen de Çal" ("You Play Too") project, with pianos placed at "01 Burda AVM" and "M1 AVM." Street performances by young musicians will also take place at Çukurova University Turkuaz Cafe and Millet Park, providing even more opportunities for local talent to shine.