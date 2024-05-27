The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) recently hosted the “Türkiye- Egypt Media Meetings" in Cairo, marking a significant step toward fostering stronger cooperation between the two nations in the realm of media. Bringing together journalists from both countries, the event explored the crucial role media plays in shaping global narratives and building bridges of understanding.

As a journalist from Türkiye, I had the distinct pleasure of participating in the recent "Türkiye-Egypt Media Meetings" held in Cairo. The event genuinely cultivated a spirit of camaraderie and intellectual exchange, uniting journalists from both countries to explore pathways for fortifying bonds and fostering a deeper understanding between our nations. This opportunity allowed me to witness firsthand the shared commitment to enhancing media cooperation and cultural diplomacy.

The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm and a shared commitment to cultural diplomacy. The discussions highlighted the importance of media in promoting accurate representations and facilitating meaningful dialogue. In our conversations with Egyptian journalists, a recurring sentiment was the acknowledgment of our nations as "sister and brother countries." This formal acknowledgment underscores the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties that bind Türkiye and Egypt.

The YEE's initiative is a testament to the power of cultural diplomacy. Facilitating direct interactions between media professionals paves the way for more nuanced and empathetic coverage of each other's societies. This, in turn, contributes to a more informed and harmonious global community.

Throughout the meeting, various panels were conducted, focusing on topics such as combating misinformation, promoting intercultural understanding and leveraging media for social good. These sessions provided valuable insights and strategies that can be implemented to enhance the quality and impact of media in both Türkiye and Egypt.

The Great Sphinx of Giza, a colossal limestone statue of a recumbent sphinx located in Giza, Egypt, May 23, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Moreover, the event served as a platform for networking and forging new professional relationships. Journalists had the opportunity to share experiences, challenges and best practices, fostering a sense of solidarity and mutual respect. This exchange of ideas is crucial in an era where media can both bridge divides and exacerbate them.

Doyen of Türkiye's media field, Yavuz Donat, highlighted during the program the deep historical and cultural ties between Türkiye and Egypt. Donat emphasized, "Here in Egypt, we stand in a land that has been the cradle of many significant civilizations throughout human history.”

On his part, Egyptian journalist Gamal Zayda said that with the beginning of a new phase in relations without being affected by what happened in the past, the role of the media is important at this time and has a responsibility and that both Turkish and Egyptian media have a message in achieving the interests of both countries.

Suzy al-Gendy, editor-in-chief of Al-Ahram Al-Arabi magazine, highlighted the importance of media convergence between Egypt and Türkiye, noting that there is a historical connection between the two countries and the influence of media and art is pivotal in bringing people closer together. She also mentioned that Turkish drama had a significant presence among Egyptian viewers.

In conclusion, the YEE's hosting of the Türkiye-Egypt Media Meetings in Cairo was a resounding success. It highlighted the indispensable role of media in cultural diplomacy and set the stage for a new era of cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt. As journalists, we have a unique responsibility to carry forward the lessons learned and continue working toward a more connected and understanding world.