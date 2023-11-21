The inaugural “EFEKT Visual Effects Days” in Türkiye marks a collaborative effort between Bahçeşehir University and the French Institute Türkiye, scheduled to take place across multiple venues, including the French Institute Istanbul, Atlas 1948 and BAUIDEA on Nov. 24-26.

This pioneering event aims to unite maestros renowned for their work in the realm of visual effects (VFX) in France and Türkiye alongside leading studios, professional associations and educational institutions.

The program features film screenings showcasing groundbreaking VFX, insightful discussions with industry luminaries and hands-on workshops designed to delve into the techniques and tools employed in visual effects.

Spanning three days, the event promises an engaging agenda encompassing various facets such as project production stages, in-depth analyses of VFX within the industry, the integration of artificial intelligence in this domain, discussions on the role of women in VFX, and the trailblazing films in VFX from Türkiye and France.

With the exception of film screenings, participation in all sessions is complimentary via the registration system.

Florent Signifredi, the audio-visual attache at French Institute Türkiye, expressed: “This event offers an exclusive opportunity to unveil the intricacies of movie-making and the behind-the-scenes workings. VFX stands as a pivotal element in filmmaking and I trust this event will ignite inspiration among the future VFX artists.”

Nazlı Eda Noyan, head of the Animation and Cartoon Department at BAU and academic advisor at the Istanbul Cinema Museum, shared her enthusiasm: "The joy of animation and VFX knows no bounds. Despite its seemingly magical allure, VFX thrives on amalgamating creativity, technology, curiosity and storytelling fervor, complemented by rigorous teamwork and dedication. Join us in celebrating this enchanting craft!”

Visual effects have perpetually shaped cinema, transitioning from its roots as cinematic marvels to becoming an indispensable facet of storytelling.

Sinem Çakır, the culture and art director of the Istanbul Cinema Museum, highlighted: “For years, the Atlas 1948 Cinema and the Istanbul Cinema Museum have been pivotal in national and international festivals and cultural-art events. Now, this marks yet another significant milestone. This event, congregating eminent figures from the world of VFX, will present a unique and immersive experience for professionals and ardent VFX enthusiasts.”