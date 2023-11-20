To commemorate a century of strong bilateral ties, Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy declared that the year 2024 will be celebrated as the Turkish-Hungarian Cultural Year. This commemoration marks the 100th anniversary of the Friendship Agreement between Türkiye and Hungary, implemented in 1924, under the theme "Hundred Years of Friendship and Cooperation."

The official announcement was made during a ceremony held at the ministry, attended by Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Viktor Matis, the ambassador of Hungary to Ankara.

Hungarian Ambassador Ankara Viktor Matis speaks during the meeting, Ankara, Türkiye, Nov. 20, 2023. (DHA Photo)

Minister Ersoy highlighted the historical significance of the relations between the two nations, citing the era of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, when the relations flourished in a friendly manner. Ersoy emphasized the continued warm ties: "With the vision of the Century of Türkiye, the same friendly atmosphere continues over our political and diplomatic relations."

Ersoy further elucidated: "To strengthen the cultural bonds between our nations, we have decided to celebrate the year 2024 as a 'Turkish-Hungarian Cultural Year: Hundred Years of Friendship and Cooperation,' following the letter of intent signed with the Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto, at the Turkey-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in November 2021."

The Cultural Year's inauguration is set for Dec. 18 at Budapest's Müpa Hungary Arts Palace, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the Turkish-Hungarian Friendship Agreement signed on Dec. 18, 1923. Türkiye will host the closing program in December 2024.