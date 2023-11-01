Adapting to a new country and its culture is challenging, especially for diplomats whose work takes them to various corners of the world. For the consul general of Hungary, Attila Pinter, his recent assignment in Türkiye marked a return to a place he once called home.

He invited us to the consulate building in Kağıthane, Istanbul, where you can find the Istanbul Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center on the first floor. An exhibition depicting Sandor Petöfi, often hailed as Hungary's national poet and a central figure in the country's literary and cultural history, welcomed us at the entrance before starting our interview.

The paintings in the exhibition were full of striking colors as well as energy. When I asked Pinter about Petöfi, he explained: "What we have learned from Petöfi's poems is that he was very emotional and a little bit radical. He had a lot of friends. Mainly among youngsters and a lot of his friends later became very famous artists, writers, or poets. One of his closest friends was Mor Jokai, who, a little bit later, became the greatest Hungarian writer. He wrote a lot of romance and was popular at that time, and today Mor Jokai's works are a bit difficult to understand, but we respect him a lot."

Time in Türkiye

"I arrived in Istanbul last November. Since it is not my first mandate in Türkiye, I was able to adapt very easily. I first worked in Istanbul in 2001, but for family reasons, I had to leave this wonderful city after eight months. From 2003 until 2022, I spent 17 years in the countries of former Yugoslavia. From 2003 until 2007, four years in Belgrade, later from 2008 until 2013, five years in Skopje, and from 2014 until 2022, eight years in Belgrade, where I served as ambassador of Hungary," Pinter explained.

For that reason, Pinter, who has spent considerable time in Türkiye, opened up about his profound admiration for the warmth and openness of Turkish people.

"People are very friendly and open, and it is very easy for me to feel at home," he shared, emphasizing the similarities between Hungarian and Turkish values, particularly the importance placed on family and the reverence for mothers in society.

Regarding music, Pinter found solace in the tunes of MFÖ (Mazhar-Fuat-Özkan), a renowned Turkish band whose music accompanied his journey into the heart of Turkish culture. The melodies of MFÖ became a significant part of his Turkish experience.

"I like them very much, and I have many songs from them. In 1995, when I enrolled in TÖMER Turkish language course program, I had the opportunity to listen to their music for the first time. That year, they released the famous album 'Mazaretim Var Asabiyim Ben.' I bought that album immediately," he elaborated.

The consul general of Hungary, Attila Pinter who has spent considerable time in Türkiye, opened up about his profound admiration for the warmth and openness of Turkish people, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 12, 2023. (Photo by Serkan Hervenik, Eyüp Kaymak)

Turkish customs

As a nation, we have a variety of traditions and customs that vary significantly from region to region. For many visitors, some of these practices may appear unusual to them.

Pinter expressed his fascination with the respect shown for the elderly and the unique way strangers address each other as "abla," which translates to "sister," and "abi," "brother," illustrating the genuine sense of community that permeates Turkish society. Yet, at the beginning, it was a bit difficult for him to accept it as people were not blood relatives but calling each other as such.

But perhaps what truly won his heart was Turkish cuisine. With a passion for food, he confessed to being a "belly worshiper," relishing in the delights of mixed grills, baklava and katmer. Cooking, however, wasn't his forte, as he humorously admitted that attempting to cook Turkish dishes would likely result in a "crime against humanity."

Around Türkiye

His travels across Türkiye led him to cities like Bursa, Edirne, Tekirdağ, Bodrum and Izmir, each leaving an indelible mark.

"In Istanbul, one of my favorite places is Sahaflar Carşısı and Süleymaniye Mosque. This is my favorite mosque because it has a wonderful atmosphere and you can hear the sound of history in every corner," he said.

Reflecting on language, Pinter recalled his initial encounter with the Turkish phrase "teşekkür ederim" (thank you) and found comfort in the similarity between Hungarian and Turkish linguistic roots, making pronunciation a smooth journey. I must also emphasize that a significant number of Turkologists are Hungarian.

Television also played a role in his cultural immersion, especially through Turkish series like "The Magnificent Century" ("Muhteşem Yüzyıl").

"I started to watch it in 2011 while I was working in Skopje, but I gave it up in 2013 because my mandate ended there. When I returned to the MFA in Budapest, I was appointed the head of the Department of the Western Balkans and I did not have free time to follow any series. While I was working in Belgrade, I noticed that Serbian TV channels did not translate these series into the local language and they use subtitles, which have encouraged a lot of people to start learning the Turkish language," he added.

Beloved place: Library

Undoubtedly, Pinter's favorite place in the cultural center is the library, which he refers to as his "beloved place."

According to his explanation, the library was named after Imre Karacson, one of the first Hungarian Turkologists. "Karacson received government support for his archival research in Istanbul at the beginning of the 20th century. He lived in Istanbul for four years. His name and his works persisted, and that's why the library was named after him."

Another significant figure featured in the books in the library is the academician, researcher and master professor Lajos Fekete. Fekete, the historian who founded the field of Turkology, started his journey when he was drafted into the army during World War I and sent to the Eastern Front. There, he met Turkish officers, learned Turkish, and eventually became a Turkologist. His books are also housed here.

In addition to historical figures, the books of Pinter's professors and friends are also present in the library. One of them is the father of the institute's former director, historian Pal Fodor.

However, the library covers a wide spectrum. In addition to books related to common history, we can also find books translated from Turkish to Hungarian about the current era. For example, we can find the book "Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk" by the famous historian İlber Ortaylı here.