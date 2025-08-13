The General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, under the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, has launched a comprehensive six-year project to preserve and document tombstones from the Turkish-Islamic era. The initiative, currently underway in Istanbul, Tokat, Denizli and Diyarbakır, aims to read, document, restore and conserve these historical artifacts; create a digital archive; and compile a comprehensive corpus for future generations.

Moving discovery on display

As part of the "Golden Age of Archaeology" exhibition, recently opened at the Presidential National Library, 485 previously unseen artifacts were unveiled. One standout piece is the restored tombstone of a soldier discovered during fieldwork and brought to light during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to the Troy Museum.

Bülent Gönültaş, deputy director general of cultural heritage and museums, explained that the tombstone belonged to Halim Efendi, a cadet who was martyred on March 18, 1915, during the first day of the Çanakkale (Gallipoli) Naval Battles at Dardanos Battery. When the tombstone was discovered and transferred to the Troy Museum, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan personally examined it during his visit to the site. Upon further study, the inscription was deciphered and its historical significance was recognized.

A special exhibition space was subsequently created on the top floor of the Troy Museum’s Gallipoli section to display the restored tombstone. Gönültaş noted that Halim Efendi’s surviving relatives were contacted, informed of the discovery and invited to the museum.

Gönültaş elaborated on the broader project, explaining its aim to document and digitally archive all Turkish-Islamic tombstones within Türkiye’s borders. Restoration and conservation work are also key components.

To ensure efficient and accurate transcription, museum specialists have received training in Ottoman Turkish. Supporting infrastructure, including software development, has been completed and fieldwork has begun in the four selected pilot provinces. The pilot phase is expected to conclude by the end of this year, with full project completion targeted within six years.

"This is a cultural legacy that we aim to document, protect and pass on to future generations through a comprehensive corpus," said Gönültaş.

Expanding beyond borders

Although the initial phase focuses on tombstones within Türkiye, the project aspires to expand into other regions of the Turkish-Islamic world in the future. Gönültaş emphasized that archaeological research into the Turkish-Islamic period has significantly increased over the past two decades, with support from both the Ministry and the Presidency.

Key sites, such as Ani, Malazgirt Castle, Karacahisar Castle, and Silifke Castle, have seen intensified research and excavation efforts, with many restoration and landscaping projects aimed at making these heritage sites accessible to the public.

"Our goal is to uncover the legacy our ancestors left on these lands and bring this heritage to the public through restoration and exhibitions," Gönültaş added. "This project will continue to grow."

Finally, Gönültaş invited history enthusiasts and the general public to visit the "Golden Age of Archaeology" exhibition, which will remain open for six months. Notably, 85% of the artifacts on display are being exhibited for the first time.