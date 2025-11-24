President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a video message to the international symposium titled “A Century of National Palaces,” held at Dolmabahçe Palace today.

In his message, Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to preserving the country’s cultural, scientific and artistic heritage inherited from the Ottoman Empire, as well as safeguarding the National Palaces. “While our Presidency carries out maintenance and restoration activities, it also opens new museums and allows visitors to experience preserved artifacts,” he said. He congratulated those involved in organizing the symposium marking the 100th anniversary of the National Palaces Directorate and thanked the scholars contributing their insights.

The three-day symposium, organized by the National Palaces Directorate from Nov. 24-26, is being held across Dolmabahçe, Topkapı and Yıldız Palaces to commemorate the directorate’s centennial. The event, inaugurated today at Dolmabahçe Palace with the participation of Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, is hosting 109 senior museum executives and representatives from 27 countries. A total of 95 papers will be presented, making it the most comprehensive international gathering in Türkiye on palace museology to date.

Erdoğan welcomed international participants, saying, “I wish the 'A Century of National Palaces' symposium every success. I extend a warm welcome to all guests from around the world attending this program.” He praised the directorate for organizing the symposium and highlighted the enduring legacy of the Ottoman Empire. “The Ottoman Empire governed a vast region across three continents for six centuries. During this time, it built some of the finest works of our civilization. Our palaces, standing today in all their splendor alongside Ottoman masterpieces such as mosques, pavilions and madrasas, remain among the finest examples of Turkish architectural achievement,” he said.

He added that Ottoman palaces, products of a highly sophisticated artistic vision, continue to house rare artifacts. “The Republic of Türkiye meticulously preserves the scientific, artistic and cultural treasures inherited from the Ottoman Empire, including the National Palaces. The directorate not only conducts restoration and maintenance work but also opens new museums, allowing visitors to experience these preserved artifacts,” Erdoğan said. He concluded by congratulating those who contributed to the symposium and thanking all scholars who provided valuable ideas.