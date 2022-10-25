Partial solar eclipse mesmerizes millions across world

A partial solar eclipse, which began over Iceland on Tuesday, mesmerized millions of people, as the rare celestial spectacle started to make its way east across a swathe of the Northern Hemisphere.
A picture taken through a telescope shows a silhouette of an aircraft against the sun during a partial solar eclipse in the settlement of Kojori outside Tbilisi, Georgia.
The partial eclipse began at 8:58 a.m. GMT and will end off the coast of India at 1:02 p.m. GMT, crossing parts of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East on its way, according to the IMCCE institute of France's Paris Observatory.
Camels are silhouetted as the moon partially obscures the sun during a partial solar eclipse visible from Pushkar on Oct. 25, 2022.
Amateur astronomers must not stare directly at the eclipse, which will not darken the sky, and should instead wear protective glasses to avoid eye damage, experts said.
Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting its shadow down onto our planet.
Laborers work at a construction site as the moon partially obscures the sun during a partial solar eclipse visible from Gurgaon.
However, Tuesday's eclipse is only partial and the "Moon's shadow will not touch the surface of the Earth at any point," the Paris Observatory said in a statement.
The moon will cover a maximum of 82% of the sun over Kazakhstan, but it will not be enough to darken the daylight, Paris Observatory astronomer Florent Deleflie said.
A partial solar eclipse is pictured over a Christian church in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan.
Ryan Milligan, an astrophysicist at Northern Ireland's Queen's University Belfast, is a self-described "solar eclipse chaser" who has traveled the world to witness the rare celestial events.
Though Tuesday's eclipse "will be a slight event," Milligan told AFP that as an eclipse chaser, it will be "exciting to get that buzz back again."
People watch a partial solar eclipse in Diyarbakır, Türkiye.
But even with "the brightest clear skies, you will be none the wiser of what's going on above your head" unless you have the correct glasses, he added.
It can also be observed by poking a small hole in one piece of paper and letting the sunshine stream through onto another piece.
People watch a partial solar eclipse in Diyarbakır, Türkiye.
This week he booked a camper van for a trip to Western Australia in April next year to see a total eclipse that will last 76 seconds.
He is also heading to Mexico in April 2024 for what he calls "the big one" – a total eclipse that will pass over North America.
A man watches a partial solar eclipse in Diyarbakır, Türkiye.
