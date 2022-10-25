Daily Sabah logo

Partial solar eclipse mesmerizes millions across world

Oct 25, 2022 5:36 pm +03 +03:00

A partial solar eclipse, which began over Iceland on Tuesday, mesmerized millions of people, as the rare celestial spectacle started to make its way east across a swathe of the Northern Hemisphere.

A picture taken through a telescope shows a silhouette of an aircraft against the sun during a partial solar eclipse in the settlement of Kojori outside Tbilisi, Georgia.

REUTERS

The partial eclipse began at 8:58 a.m. GMT and will end off the coast of India at 1:02 p.m. GMT, crossing parts of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East on its way, according to the IMCCE institute of France's Paris Observatory.

Camels are silhouetted as the moon partially obscures the sun during a partial solar eclipse visible from Pushkar on Oct. 25, 2022.

AFP

Amateur astronomers must not stare directly at the eclipse, which will not darken the sky, and should instead wear protective glasses to avoid eye damage, experts said.

Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting its shadow down onto our planet.

Laborers work at a construction site as the moon partially obscures the sun during a partial solar eclipse visible from Gurgaon.

AFP

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon completely blocks the sun's disk, momentarily plunging a portion of the Earth into complete darkness.

Media personnel stand atop a building as the moon partially covers the sun during a partial solar eclipse, at Marina beach, in Chennai, India,

EPA

However, Tuesday's eclipse is only partial and the "Moon's shadow will not touch the surface of the Earth at any point," the Paris Observatory said in a statement.

The moon will cover a maximum of 82% of the sun over Kazakhstan, but it will not be enough to darken the daylight, Paris Observatory astronomer Florent Deleflie said.

A partial solar eclipse is pictured over a Christian church in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan.

REUTERS

At least 95% of the sun needs to be obscured to get a "sense of darkness," Deleflie told AFP.

"It won't be spectacular, but it's always an event for amateur astronomers – and it can make for beautiful photos."

People watch a partial solar eclipse in Diyarbakır, Türkiye.

REUTERS

Ryan Milligan, an astrophysicist at Northern Ireland's Queen's University Belfast, is a self-described "solar eclipse chaser" who has traveled the world to witness the rare celestial events.

Though Tuesday's eclipse "will be a slight event," Milligan told AFP that as an eclipse chaser, it will be "exciting to get that buzz back again."

People watch a partial solar eclipse in Diyarbakır, Türkiye.

REUTERS

But even with "the brightest clear skies, you will be none the wiser of what's going on above your head" unless you have the correct glasses, he added.

It can also be observed by poking a small hole in one piece of paper and letting the sunshine stream through onto another piece.

People watch a partial solar eclipse in Diyarbakır, Türkiye.

REUTERS

The holes in kitchen colanders or even Ritz crackers can also be used, Milligan added.

Milligan has traveled to countries including Chile to Türkiye to see a total of 10 eclipses.

A man watches a partial solar eclipse in Diyarbakır, Türkiye.

REUTERS

This week he booked a camper van for a trip to Western Australia in April next year to see a total eclipse that will last 76 seconds.

He is also heading to Mexico in April 2024 for what he calls "the big one" – a total eclipse that will pass over North America.

A man watches a partial solar eclipse in Diyarbakır, Türkiye.

REUTERS

Closer to his home in Northern Ireland, a total eclipse will be visible in Spain in 2026.

The moon (R) partially obscures the sun during a partial solar eclipse visible from Patna.

AFP

Despite Tuesday not being the most exciting event, Milligan urged those interested to plan for the next total eclipse.

A partial solar eclipse as seen behind dark filter cut out of x-ray in front of Moscow Kremlin, Russia.

EPA

"People always talk about the northern lights being on their bucket list," Milligan said. "But a total solar eclipse is the most spectacular sight in nature."

People use a solar filter to observe the partial solar eclipse, at Maidan in Kolkata, India.

EPA

A view of a partial solar eclipse seen in Mumbai, India.

EPA

A view of a partial solar eclipse seen in Mumbai, India.

EPA

The moon (R) partially obscures the sun during a partial solar eclipse visible from Bengaluru, India.

AFP

A partial solar eclipse is pictured with a star on top of the main building of the Lomonosov Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia

REUTERS

A view of a partial solar eclipse seen over Male Zlievce, Slovakia.

EPA

A partial solar eclipse as seen behind the branches of a tree in Moscow, Russia, in Moscow.

EPA

Smoke rises from the chimney of a gas boiler house during the partial solar eclipse in Moscow. From Moscow the sun will appear about 70% eclipsed as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, obscuring the sun from view.

EPA

Men use X-ray images as filters to view a partial solar eclipse visible from Gaza City in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

AFP

Partial solar eclipse in Türkiye's eastern Van province.

AA

Partial solar eclipse is seen in the Clock Tower Square.

AA

The silhouette of an alem (seen on top of a minaret) is seen in the Göynük province in Bolu, Türkiye.

AA

Children watch a partial solar eclipse in Türkiye's Diyarbakır province.

AA

Partial solar eclipse pictured in Istanbul, Türkiye

AA

