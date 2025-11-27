The Şanlıurfa Cinema and Press Museum in southeastern Türkiye is home to more than 100 cameras and photographic devices, including a camera dating back to 1912, each preserving countless historical moments and memories.

Established in 2023 by the Karaköprü Municipality, the museum not only displays photographic equipment but also tells the stories of the city’s journalists, featuring their biographies, tools and personal memories. Visitors can also explore movie posters from films shot in the city and biographies of Şanlıurfa’s cinema actors.

Among the museum’s highlights is a 113-year-old standing Alaminut camera, alongside bellows, film and digital cameras. The collection also includes numerous accessories such as flashes, tripods and films, illustrating the evolution of photography over more than a century.

The museum offers visitors a journey through time, with over a hundred cameras that have witnessed both joyful and sorrowful moments throughout history.

Museum curator Uğur Karaer told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the museum has received camera donations from across Türkiye, making it a living testimony to history. He added that visitors from all over the country experience a journey into the past when exploring the museum.

“When our visitors come here, they dive into the past,” Karaer said. “The cameras in our museum are carefully displayed in showcases. They range from large old devices to smaller ones and most of them are over a hundred years old. We preserve them here so that visitors can experience history firsthand.”

Visitors have expressed their admiration for the collection. Hasan Kaşkın, who visited the museum with his grandson, said he was impressed by the old cameras. Similarly, Eren Çakırbey, who toured the museum with family, appreciated the spacious layout and the chance to see historical artifacts up close.

“The old cameras are much larger than the ones we use today. I saw foldable cameras as well. The museum amazed me – it feels like a journey back in time,” Çakırbey remarked.