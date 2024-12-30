The University of Health Sciences (Sağlık Bilimleri Üniversitesi) of Türkiye has initiated a project to revive the Mekteb-i Tıbbiye-i Şahane in Damascus, Syria, a key institution from the Ottoman era that played a significant role in modern medical education at the time. The Mekteb-i Tıbbiye-i Şahane, originally established in 1903 under Sultan Abdülhamid II, was an important medical school teaching modern methods during the Ottoman Empire. Although the school ceased operations after the French occupation of Syria, the restoration project aims to revive the building as a symbol of scientific knowledge and historical medical education.

Historic foundation

According to a statement from the university, the Mekteb-i Tıbbiye-i Şahane in Damascus was originally established in 1903 under the instructions of Sultan Abdulhamid II, aiming to expand the mission of the Mekteb-i Tıbbiye-i Şahane in Istanbul to the broader region. This school, which was established in Damascus as a sister institution to its counterpart in Istanbul, will now be revitalized.

The original purpose of the school during the Ottoman period was to strengthen the health care infrastructure in the region, train qualified physicians and spread modern medical knowledge. Over time, the school became a beacon of medical education, quickly attracting students from Syria as well as neighboring countries.

The institution, one of the first modern medical schools in the region, was conceived as a part of the Ottoman Empire's broader vision for education, health care and development. It represented a cultural and intellectual bridge between the Ottoman Empire and the Arab world.

However, following the French occupation of Syria, the school ceased operations and was repurposed for various other uses. Today, the goal is to restore the Mekteb-i Tıbbiye-i Şahane as both a building and a symbol of modern medical education in the region.

Professor Kemalettin Aydın, the rector of the University of Health Sciences, shared his thoughts on the significance of the project, describing the Mekteb-i Tıbbiye-i Şahane in Damascus as a historical symbol of both scientific knowledge and brotherhood. "This institution has long served as a bridge of fraternity and knowledge between Türkiye and Syria," he said. "With the cooperation of higher education institutions in both countries, we aim to revive this center of knowledge that Sultan Abdülhamid II established in 1903. This project will not only restore the building but will also represent the reconstruction of the scientific philosophy of an entire civilization."

He also expressed gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his support of the project, noting that the project carries significant value in terms of preserving Ottoman heritage and providing a beacon of hope for the future.

Expanding health education

Aydın also highlighted the role of the University of Health Sciences in the region through its existing medical school in Çobanbey, Syria. "Our faculty in Çobanbey has been working tirelessly to erase the scars of war and provide health care services to the local population. Now, with the revival of the Mekteb-i Tıbbiye-i Şahane, we hope to expand this vision, bringing hope and health to the people of the region. Health diplomacy is one of the most powerful tools for building peace and brotherhood."

"This project will not only preserve our historical legacy but also contribute to a lasting future for the region. By restoring this institution, we aim to offer both a symbol of scientific excellence and a promise for a better tomorrow," he outlined.

The university plans to have the revived Mekteb-i Tıbbiye-i Şahane ready for educational activities by the 2025-2026 academic year. After necessary diplomatic agreements and restoration efforts, the institution will begin accepting students, continuing its historic mission of advancing medical education and health care in the region.