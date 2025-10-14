The newly opened visitor center at Arslantepe Mound – an archaeological site dating back 7,000 years and listed on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List – welcomes visitors with an immersive experience that transports them back in time.

Located in the Orduzu neighborhood of the Battalgazi district in Malatya, eastern Türkiye, the center’s construction began in 2023 and it was officially inaugurated on Oct. 4. The facility features simulation areas, a panoramic introduction hall, exhibition spaces and event rooms.

Spanning approximately 1,650 square meters of construction area with 1,330 square meters of indoor space, the center’s design pays homage to the Bronze Age settlements found at Arslantepe.

Inside the center, visitors can watch audiovisual presentations that narrate the extensive history of Arslantepe Mound. The panorama hall offers a 3D representation of life in the region during ancient times, allowing visitors to experience how people lived in the past visually.

Built using a hybrid system that combines traditional and modern materials, the center aims to enhance both the appeal and the understanding of Arslantepe Mound.

Historical reconstructions

Murat Ata, director of the Malatya Museum, emphasized the center’s importance in helping visitors comprehend the significance of Arslantepe Mound. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), he highlighted the strong interest from visitors.

"The center, constructed using a hybrid system of traditional and modern materials, was designed to meet visitors' needs. It provides detailed information about the continuous settlement of Arslantepe from the Chalcolithic era through to the Roman period. Many digital and visual reconstructions are available. Visitors can start here to gain a broad understanding before touring the mound itself, ensuring a fulfilling experience," Ata said.