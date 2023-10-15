In a groundbreaking effort to consolidate institutions and communities with common values, an inaugural project called "Build a Bridge with Jazz" is set to unfold from Oct. 18 to 27 under the patronage of the U.S. Mission to Türkiye Grant Program.

Hosted at the Kadıköy's Müze Gazhane, a spectacular complex for the arts and science, centered on a renovated historical gasworks building, the project is rooted in the belief that music, specifically jazz, serves as one of the most direct means of communication between cultures and generations.

This initiative, also aided by instrument support from Zuhal Music, aims to solidify freedom of expression and enhance cultural dialogue through jazz. Additionally, it endeavors to create a jazz community where young artists and students can collaborate and critically examine the historical relations between Türkiye and the U.S. through the lens of jazz music, thereby fostering a new perspective on their shared past.

Münir Ertegün's legacy

As part of the project, an archival exhibition comprising photographs documenting the cultural diplomatic history between Türkiye and the U.S. through jazz music will be open for public viewing.

The showcase will run alongside the screening of "Leave the Door Open," a documentary directed by Ümran Safter, delving into the story of Münir Ertegün, Türkiye's ambassador to Washington who served between 1934-1944, and his two sons, Ahmet and Nesuhi, who are also the founders of the top recording company Atlantic Records. The film challenged racism in the U.S. by inviting African American jazz performers to the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C. during the 1930s and 1940s.

At a time when racism was at its peak in the U.S. and segregation was in full flow as Black Americans were not allowed to sit next to whites in various places, the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C. broke down prejudices and opened its doors to these musicians despite warnings from some U.S. politicians.

Among the many jazz musicians attending the concerts at the Turkish Embassy were the most famous performers at the time namely, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Teddy Wilson and Lester Young.

Empowering young musicians

The project's final two days will feature workshops designed for young musicians and students under the age of 25, facilitated by renowned jazz musicians Selen Gülün and Ben Zwerin. These sessions, taking place on Oct. 26-27, will delve into the transformative power of jazz and improvisational music as tools of expression and freedom of expression.