Some 254,698 artifacts in museums and storage have been identified using an artificial intelligence-supported "DNA application" by the General Directorate of Cultural Assets and Museums.

Birol Inceciköz, general director of Cultural Assets and Museums, explained to Anadolu Agency (AA) the "Identification Project for the Security of Historical Artifacts" initiated to protect and preserve artifacts for future generations.

Inceciköz noted that there are 2.86 million artifacts, excluding coins, in all museums in Türkiye. Following instructions from Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, efforts were started to combat the smuggling of cultural assets and to identify and inventory the artifacts.

He mentioned that in the project's first phase, they completed the chemical identification of 103,816 artifacts on display in museums and then began working on those in storage.

"We have completed the identification of 150,882 artifacts in our museum storage. By 2028, we aim to register all artifacts in our storage and establish their ownership through digital identification. Following our minister’s instructions, we have initiated another significant project called 'Heritage for the Future.' Our excavation directors designed this system to intensify excavation activities. Artifacts unearthed from excavations are conserved and brought to our museums for display. The number of artifacts is expected to increase by 2028. We aim to complete this process, including new discoveries, by 2028," he added.

Inceciköz highlighted that the DNA coding process is domestic and national.

"The material we use contains important chemicals. It’s a type of substance with invisible, inaudible DNA traces created by AI algorithms. After processing each artifact’s identity card information, we leave a non-damaging signature on the artifact. You can't feel it by touch, see it with the naked eye, or detect it with ultraviolet light. There are specific reader systems for this. However, the trace can be seen through these systems."

Inceciköz emphasized the significant progress made in combating smuggling and the important achievements in this area, stating that Türkiye has become a leading country in setting standards for this issue.

He explained that the project is carried out by a strong team of experts and museum specialists, and the system will provide valuable data for future researchers working with cultural assets.

Inceciköz shared that the identification work involves several sub-processes, stating: "We don't just place a DNA code on the artifact. We complete all examinations of the artifact in its current state, prepare an identity card for it, and store all its data in the system. If the artifact requires conservation, cleaning or any minor intervention, we also carry out these maintenance tasks. Our conservation laboratories handle the maintenance and repairs of artifacts."

AA also filmed how restorers and conservators apply DNA coding to artifacts in the fully secure storage of the Anatolian Civilizations Museum as part of the project.

Restorers, dressed in aprons and gloves and leaving personal belongings for security reasons, enter the storage with museum security personnel. They examine the artifacts waiting in line, taking inventory numbers and photos from different angles.

Then, officials apply inorganic nanotechnological material digitally, and manually perform chemical marking and DNA coding to complete the identification. The artifact is recorded in the Museum National Inventory System (MUES) in a way that only authorized personnel can access.