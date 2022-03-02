No one left behind: Leaving Ukrainians take pets along

Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 200,000 people have been forced to flee the country to bordering nations like Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova and the Czech Republic in what the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, said will have "devastating humanitarian consequences" on civilians.
A woman holds a dog inside her coat as she waits for a bus outside a train station in Lviv, Feb. 27, 2022.
A man walks with a child and their dog as people arrive at a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine as Polish Border Guards close lanes for vehicles to allow more pedestrian traffic, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, Feb. 26, 2022.
