No one left behind: Leaving Ukrainians take pets along

by agencies Mar 02, 2022 10:50 am +03 +03:00

Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 200,000 people have been forced to flee the country to bordering nations like Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova and the Czech Republic in what the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, said will have "devastating humanitarian consequences" on civilians.

A woman holds a dog inside her coat as she waits for a bus outside a train station in Lviv, Feb. 27, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A woman with a cat waits on a platform after arriving with a train transporting hundreds of people fleeing from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman holds a cat as refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine arrive at a border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, March 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine stands holding a dog during a snowfall at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman holds a dog as refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine arrive at a border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, March 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A child with a cat waits in the hall of the train station after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, March 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man walks with a child and their dog as people arrive at a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine as Polish Border Guards close lanes for vehicles to allow more pedestrian traffic, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, Feb. 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine holds a dog at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman carries her dog after fleeing from Ukraine to Romania after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, Feb. 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person holding a cat sits next to a bus window as people go to western parts of the country after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman carries a cat after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People with a dog wait on a platform after arriving with a Ukrainian train transporting hundreds of people fleeing from the Russian invasion, at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A refugee woman fleeing from Ukraine stands with her dog at Nyugati station, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman disembarks a bus after fleeing Russia's military operation against Ukraine, in Athens, Greece, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person from Ukraine rests with her dog at a refugee shelter after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Tiszabecs, Hungary, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A refugee fleeing from Ukraine stands with his cat at Nyugati station, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman disembarks a bus after fleeing Russia's military operation against Ukraine, in Athens, Greece, March 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A refugee fleeing Ukraine stands with her dog at Nyugati station after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A dog stands between suitcases after his owners fled from Ukraine because of the Russian invasion as they arrive with a bus at the village of Moszczany near the border checkpoint at Korczowa, Poland, March 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man holds a small dog while waiting in a traffic jam ahead of a military checkpoint outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A dog is held by a Hungarian police officer as Ukrainian refugees arrive at the railway station in the Hungarian-Ukrainian border town of Zahony, March 1, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A woman holds her dogs after fleeing from Ukraine because of the Russian invasion as they arrive with a bus at the village of Moszczany near the border checkpoint at Korczowa, Poland, March 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman carries her dog as refugees arrive from Ukraine at the railway station in the Hungarian-Ukrainian border town of Zahony, March 1, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A girl from Ukraine holds a dog as she arrives with another woman to the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, March 2, 2022.

(AP Photo)

An elderly woman and her pet wait for a train inside Lviv railway station, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine.

(AP Photo)

A refugee that fled the conflict in neighboring Ukraine carries a dog at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Feb. 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A cat sits in a pet carrier after her family fled the conflict in neighboring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Feb. 28, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A woman carries her dog as Ukrainian refugees arrive at one of the refugee camps created at MoldExpo exhibition center, in Chisinau, Moldova, March 1, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A cat sits in a pet carrier as its owner waits for a Kyiv-bound train on a platform in Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A refugee from Ukraine with a dog arrives at the help center in Beregsurany, Hungary, March 1, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A Moroccan student studying in Kiev sits with her cat in tent as people fleeing Ukraine arrive in Slovakia, at border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, March 1, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A cat waits as people fleeing Ukraine arrive to Slovakia, at border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, March 1, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A woman with her dog pauses after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Sighetu Marmatiei border, Romania, March 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A small dog belonging to a Ukrainian refugee woman waits on a pile of baggage at the Romanian-Ukrainian border crossing point in Siret, northern Romania, Feb. 27, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

