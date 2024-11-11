PenFest 2024, Türkiye's first pen festival, made a grand return for its fifth edition, welcoming thousands of pen enthusiasts to Istanbul's iconic Çırağan Palace. This year's festival featured 56 companies and 72 brands, offering collectors and pen enthusiasts a unique opportunity to experience world-renowned writing instruments and boutique designs up close. In addition to Turkish brands, the festival attracted international exhibitors and collectors from the U.S., India, Germany and beyond, underlining its growing global appeal.

Festival director Cenk Sözügüzel shared his insights with Daily Sabah, noting the development and importance of PenFest: "Our passion for writing inspired us to create this festival. We saw a need for this kind of event in Türkiye. This year, we have 15 international exhibitors from countries such as the U.S., India, the U.K., Germany and Greece, bringing our total to 56 companies and 72 brands. With record attendance, we expect over 7,000 visitors over the two days."

Sözügüzel emphasized that PenFest goes beyond product displays to create an immersive experience for visitors: "It's rare to find such a range of products in shops, but here you can explore thousands of pens, inks, and papers firsthand. It's a unique experience for collectors," he added.

Among the festival’s highlights was the "Sultan Composers" series by craftsman Akif Gözcü, which attracted considerable attention for its cultural and historical depth. The collection pays homage to the Ottoman sultans’ artistic talents, featuring each sultan’s portrait along with the notations of their musical compositions. "Our sultans are often recognized for their political legacies, but we wanted to showcase their artistic side. Each pen in this collection represents a different sultan, complete with hand-crafted details and a unique musical score,” explained Gözcü, emphasizing the craftsmanship and originality behind each piece. "The Nightingale and the Rose Pen," adorned with gold, sapphires, and diamonds, became a focal point for art and history enthusiasts, capturing the elegance of Ottoman design.

Pen artwork by master craftsman Zeki Karaca, featuring a Masjid Al-Aqsa theme. (Photo by Betül Tilmaç)

The Al-Aqsa Mosque pen in the exhibition of Zeki Karaca, the pen craftsman, attracted particular attention to the Palestinian agenda. The ornamental engravings and handcrafted details on the pen were among the works that caught the attention of visitors, both in themselves and in the historical atmosphere of the exhibition hall.

Another standout at PenFest was Dufon's "Sone" model, which pays tribute to the Great Wall of China and embodies the brand's annual travel theme. Dufon representative Gökhan Yıldır explained that the intricate design of the pen reflects Eastern inspiration, with a miniature representation of the Great Wall on the body. The brand also unveiled a special edition inspired by legendary golfer Arnold Palmer, featuring patterns from his signature polo shirts, adding a unique twist to the collection.

PenFest catered not only to avid collectors but also to amateur pen lovers. All the pens, inks and notebooks on display were available for visitors to try, making the event an engaging experience for writing enthusiasts of all ages. Reflecting on the festival’s success, Sözügüzel expressed his satisfaction with the turnout: “It’s wonderful to see people of all ages here. Both collectors and amateur writers show great interest in the festival and we're delighted to be able to offer them products to explore."

Held at the historic Çırağan Palace, PenFest 2024 has become an important traditional event in Istanbul's cultural agenda, showcasing iconic writing instruments and craftsmanship while attracting an increasingly diverse audience each year.