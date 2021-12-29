From viruses to whales: Scientists study climate change at 'end of the world'

From the waters of one of the most inhospitable places on the planet, at the so-called "end of the world," a group of Chilean scientists tracks microscopic viruses to huge whales to collaborate with the assembly of the great climate change puzzle.
A petrel seabird flies in front of a porthole of the Chilean navy oceanographic vessel Cabo de Hornos, as the ship sails through the waters of the northwest arm of the Beagle Channel in Chile, Nov. 28, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.