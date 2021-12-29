Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2021

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

From viruses to whales: Scientists study climate change at 'end of the world'

by French Press Agency - AFP Dec 29, 2021 10:44 am +03 +03:00

From the waters of one of the most inhospitable places on the planet, at the so-called "end of the world," a group of Chilean scientists tracks microscopic viruses to huge whales to collaborate with the assembly of the great climate change puzzle.

A petrel seabird flies in front of a porthole of the Chilean navy oceanographic vessel Cabo de Hornos, as the ship sails through the waters of the northwest arm of the Beagle Channel in Chile, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A view of the Fouque glacier in southern Chile's Magallanes region, Nov. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Marine biologist Emilio Alarcon (R) takes water collected by water sampling devices from the sea in the Magallanes region, Chile, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Oceanographic research vessel Cabo de Hornos is seen in the Magallanes region, Chile, Dec. 3, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A humpback whale is seen at the Beagle Channel in Chile, Nov. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A humpback whale is seen at the Beagle Channel in Chile, Nov. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Crew members of the Chilean navy scientific research ship Cabo de Hornos take pictures at the glacier Fouque, in the region of Magallanes, Chile, Nov. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Marine biologist Rodrigo Hucke follows a humpback whale in the Beagle Channel in Chile, Nov. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A Magellanic penguin is seen at an islet in front of Dawson island, located in the Strait of Magellan that is part of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago in Chile, Dec. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

View of an islet in front of Dawson island, located in the Strait of Magellan that is part of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago in Chile, Dec. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

View of the Fouque glacier, located in southern Chile's Magallanes region, Nov. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A Magellanic penguin is seen at an islet in front of Dawson island, located in the Strait of Magellan that is part of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago in Chile, Dec. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

View of the seaside at Brazo del Sudoeste (Southwest Arm), located in the Beagle Channel that runs along the south side of Gordon Island, Chile, Nov. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A group of imperial cormorants fly over Dawson island, located in the Strait of Magellan that is part of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago in Chile, Dec. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Marine biologist Rodrigo Hucke looks for whales from the Cabo de Hornos oceanographic research ship in the area of Magallanes, Chile, Dec. 3, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A crew member of the Chilean navy scientific research ship Cabo de Hornos is photographed in front of the Romanche glacier, located in the northwest arm of the Beagle Channel, in southern Chile's region of Magallanes, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A petrel flies over the sea in the Beagle Channel region, Chile, Nov. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

View of the Romanche glacier, located in the northwest arm of the Beagle Channel, in southern Chile's region of Magallanes, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A chain of mountains at Alberto De Agostini National Park, located at the south of the Strait of Magellan, Chile, Dec. 3, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A rainbow graces the horizon as a black-browed albatross flies over the Beagle Channel, in Chile, Nov. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Scientist Maximo Frangopulos (R), researcher at the University of Magallanes (UMAG), collects phytoplankton samples from a net in the Magallanes region, Chile, Dec. 3, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Marine biologist Emilio Alarcon (L) collects a syringe of seawater from a sampling device for research, the Magallanes region, Chile, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A view of the peak of the Monte Sarmiento mountain, located at the Alberto de Agostini National Park in the Chilean portion of Tierra del Fuego, Chile, Dec. 1, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A humpback whale is seen at the Beagle Channel in Chile, Nov. 29, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Crew members of the Chilean navy scientific research ship Cabo de Hornos are seen in front of the Romanche Glacier, located at the northwest arm of the Beagle Channel in the region of Magallanes, Chile, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A dolphin is seen close to Dawson island, located in the Strait of Magellan, which is part of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago in Chile, Dec. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A view of the Fouque glacier in southern Chile's region of Magallanes, Nov. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Marine biologist and documentary maker Nicolas Munoz looks for whales at the Beagle Channel, Chile, Nov. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Magellanic penguins are seen at an islet in front of Dawson island, located in the Strait of Magellan, which is part of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago in Chile, Dec. 3, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Scientist Maximo Frangopulos (C), a researcher at the University of Magallanes (UMAG), and crew members of the Chilean navy scientific research ship Cabo de Hornos carry a net that collected phytoplankton samples at the Magallanes region in Chile, Dec. 3, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A view of the Fouque glacier, located in southern Chile's Magallanes region, Nov. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A black Oystercatcher is seen at an islet in front of Dawson island, located in the Strait of Magellan, which is part of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago in Chile, Dec. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A Magellanic penguin is seen at an islet in front of Dawson island, located in the Strait of Magellan, which is part of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago in Chile, Dec. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A black Oystercatcher bird is seen at an islet in front of Dawson island, located in the Strait of Magellan, which is part of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago in Chile, Dec. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A view of the Fouque glacier in southern Chile's Magallanes region, Nov. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A petrel flies over an islet in front of Dawson island, located in the Strait of Magellan, which is part of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago in Chile, Dec. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A dolphin is seen close to Dawson island, located in the Strait of Magellan, which is part of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago in Chile, Dec. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Icebergs detached from the Fouque glacier are seen at the region of Magallanes in Chile, Nov. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A sailor from the Cabo de Hornos oceanographic research ship helps a boat dock that recently went with scientists to the coast of the Brazo del Sudoeste (Southwest Arm) in the Beagle Channel, Chile, Nov. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Wilson Castillo (L) and Marianne Buscaglia (R), scientists from the laboratory of Microbial Ecology of Extreme Systems, filter seawater in search of microorganisms at a laboratory installed inside the Cabo de Hornos oceanographic research ship in Chile, Dec. 3, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A member of the scientific team on board the oceanographic research vessel Cabo de Hornos receives a water sampling device in the Magallanes region, Chile, Dec. 3, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Fragments of ice float on the water of Fouque fjord at the Beagle Channel in Chile, Nov. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A kingfisher rests on a stick at Francisco Coloane National Park in Chile, Dec. 2, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Scientists and members of the crew of the Cabo de Hornos oceanographic research ship disembark in Francisco Coloane National Park, Chile, to take samples for their research, Dec. 2, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

View of an islet in front of Dawson island, located in the Strait of Magellan, which is part of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago in Chile, Dec. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Marine scientists Pablo Salgado (L) and Victor Acuna (R) collect sediment from the bottom of the sea at the Beagle Channel region in Chile, Nov. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.