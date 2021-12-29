From viruses to whales: Scientists study climate change at 'end of the world'

From the waters of one of the most inhospitable places on the planet, at the so-called "end of the world," a group of Chilean scientists tracks microscopic viruses to huge whales to collaborate with the assembly of the great climate change puzzle.

A petrel seabird flies in front of a porthole of the Chilean navy oceanographic vessel Cabo de Hornos, as the ship sails through the waters of the northwest arm of the Beagle Channel in Chile, Nov. 28, 2021.

(AFP Photo)