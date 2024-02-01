The year 2023 proved to be highly productive for Türkiye in achieving its cultural and tourism targets. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced in a news conference on Wednesday that the 10% growth target was achieved, making 2023 a record-breaking year, and expressed the aim to maintain the same level in 2024.

This was achieved despite facing temporary declines following a positive trend in January and especially after attracting the highest number of visitors in July post the impact of the Feb. 6 earthquakes and the elections. This also included an overall growth despite a negative trend due to the Israeli-Palestinian war that began on Oct. 7.

As one of the first countries to start catching up with pre-pandemic tourism numbers after 2022, Türkiye continued this trend in 2023. Particularly in the field of culture and art, the ministry gained significant momentum with Türkiye's Culture Route festivals, which recently became a member of the European Festivals Association (EFA), hosting some of Europe's most prestigious cultural and art festivals.

The ministry expanded the project to 16 cities this year, emphasizing that Istanbul-centric cultural and artistic movements will greatly influence the branding of every city.

To support culture and the arts and facilitate public access, the unique project, initiated to bring these events to life, aims to conduct these activities in 35 provinces by 2028, as stated by Ersoy.

During the news conference on Wednesday, Ersoy mentioned plans to significantly increase the variety of activities in these programs and adjust them to international cultural and artistic trends.

'Golden Age of Archaeology'

Launched in 2024 under the Legacy to the Future project, in addition to the existing 144 excavation directorships, Türkiye has appointed Turkish coordinators to all 32 foreign excavation directorships initiated 162 years ago with foreign professors. A total budget of TL 6 billion ($197 million) is planned for the initial allocation of 172 archaeological excavations and archaeological restoration projects, according to the data shared by the minister.

Ersoy emphasized the breaking of a 162-year tradition of having Turkish coordinators for foreign excavation directorships. He recalled that in the 1800s, all excavation works gaining momentum were led by foreign excavation directorships.

Especially in this context, one notable figure that comes to mind is Heinrich Schliemann, the renowned archaeologist who discovered ancient Troy. Schliemann's excavation methods, though successful in revealing significant artifacts, were criticized for causing damage to the site. Ersoy highlighted the importance of preserving historical and archaeological integrity in that sense.

The budget allocated for 144 archaeological excavations in 2019 was TL 37.3 million, and by the end of 2023, this amount reached TL 1.1 billion, he emphasized.

According to the information provided by the minister, Türkiye secured the top position in the list by conducting a record number of archaeological works in 2023.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy speaks at a news conference at the Atatürk Cultural Center about tourism goals for 2024-2028, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 31, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Sustainability

Ersoy warned that countries failing to complete the sustainability program would be subject to additional taxes. He highlighted the importance of "Night Museums" in this context, aiming to keep museums open and illuminated until late at night in tourist centers where temperatures are high during the summer, encouraging tourists to explore beyond their hotels and benefit other stakeholders in the city.

The works on illuminating archaeological sites for Night Museums have been completed and will start in significant ancient cities along the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, such as Olympos, Phaselis, Syedre, Perge and Aspendos, from the 2024 summer season onward.

Next target: North America

In addition to announcing Russia, Germany and the U.K. as the top three countries with the highest number of visitors in 2023, the minister revealed that the 2024 goals focus on North America, particularly America and Canada.

Highlighting the importance of developing tourism in distant destinations, Ersoy also mentioned targets in Scandinavia and Asia-Oceania. He emphasized that tourists from these regions attach high importance to cultural activities and that well-planned city tours can attract many tourists.