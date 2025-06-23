The ancient city of Aphrodisias – among the most celebrated archaeological sites dedicated to Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty – is undergoing a major revitalization to enhance the visitor experience. Situated in the Karacasu district of Aydın, the site is preparing to welcome guests with extended nighttime museum access, a new visitor center and upgraded landscaping.

With a history spanning 2,500 years, Aphrodisias offers a window into the layered heritage of Anatolia, with structures and artifacts from the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Beylik and Ottoman eras.

Ongoing excavations

Since being included in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s Heritage for the Future initiative last year, Aphrodisias has seen year-round archaeological activity. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the city has become a hub not only for excavations and restoration efforts but also for infrastructure development.

A new visitor center is currently under construction to replace the existing facility at the site’s entrance. The project, scheduled for completion by the end of this year, also includes redesigned walking paths and improved social amenities. Upgrades to the Aphrodisias Museum are expected to be finalized by 2027, while nighttime museum hours are set to begin in 2026 following the tender process.

These enhancements aim to improve accessibility and deepen engagement for visitors, creating a more immersive cultural experience.

An aerial view of Aphrodisias ancient city, Aydın, Türkiye, June 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

Three-phase plan

Professor Bahadır Duman, project coordinator for Heritage for the Future: Aphrodisias and faculty member at Pamukkale University’s Archaeology Department, outlined the scope of the ongoing work in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA). He emphasized that Aphrodisias has entered a new phase of comprehensive conservation and development.

“The project follows a three-phase structure: excavation, restoration and infrastructure improvements,” Duman explained. “Each element – from the visitor center to nighttime access – is part of this coordinated effort to both protect and share the site more effectively.”

Significant discoveries have been made at the Ottoman Bath and the Tetrastoon since the site joined the national heritage program. Restoration efforts are underway, with plans to eventually open these areas to the public.

Duman noted the unique importance of the Ottoman Bath: “This bathhouse is key to demonstrating that Aphrodisias remained continuously inhabited through the Ottoman period. We aim to highlight this multicultural continuity through excavation and preservation.”

Work is also progressing in the agora near the ancient theater, where archaeologists are focusing on the colonnaded galleries and marble pavements.

Last year, a row of shops was uncovered in the eastern gallery of the Tetrastoon. Inside, rooms with mosaic floors featuring vegetal and geometric motifs were found. These mosaics are currently undergoing restoration and will be accessible to visitors once completed.

Among the most prominent structures under restoration is the Theater Bath, located beside the ancient theater and dating back to the second century A.D. Used until the sixth century, the complex follows a classic Roman design with cold, warm and hot rooms, as well as nine expansive halls. It also underwent structural changes during the fourth century.

“We are directing significant efforts toward this area,” Duman said. “Through ongoing excavation and restoration, we hope to bring this vital structure back to life.”