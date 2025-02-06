The ancient city of Hadrianopolis, located in the Eskipazar district of Karabük, has officially been designated an archaeological site by Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The city, which dates back to the late Chalcolithic, Roman and early Byzantine periods, began excavation efforts in 2003. After years of extensive restoration and preservation work, the process of obtaining archaeological site status has now been successfully completed.

Known as the “Zeugma of the Black Sea,” Hadrianopolis has revealed a wealth of historical structures over the years, including two bathhouses, two churches, a defensive structure, rock tombs, a theater, an arched and domed building, city walls, villas and monumental cultic niches. These findings shed light on the ancient city’s significance and role as a center of culture and religion. As part of ongoing restoration projects, a visitor center has been built, alongside walking paths and glass terraces, all of which are now open to the public.

The Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism submitted the application for archaeological site status, which was approved by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism following a review by experts. The Safranbolu Museum Directorate is now responsible for overseeing the site.

The archaeological site of Hadrianopolis in the Eskipazar district of Karabük, Türkiye, Feb. 5, 2025. (İHA Photo)

New tourism landmark

Members of Parliament Cem Şahin and Ali Keskinkılıç expressed their enthusiasm about the new status and its impact on regional tourism. Şahin noted the significance of the newly completed visitor center, saying that the city is now an important tourism destination in the Black Sea region. "This is a major achievement for our region’s tourism,” he said, highlighting the city’s potential to become a key focal point for visitors.

Keskinkılıç emphasized that the archaeological site status would likely lead to an increase in tourist numbers. In addition to the visitor center, the site now offers modern facilities, including a cafeteria, souvenir shops, a restaurant, toilets, a baby room and a mosque, ensuring a more comfortable experience for tourists. The new status also opens the door for tourism agencies to officially operate at the site, boosting its visibility and promotion.

Both MPs extended their gratitude to Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and other ministry officials for their continued support in making Hadrianopolis an official archaeological site.

With its archaeological site status now confirmed, Hadrianopolis is set to become a key player in the region’s tourism industry, drawing visitors interested in exploring its rich history and well-preserved ancient structures. The continued restoration and development of modern amenities will ensure a more engaging and accessible experience for future generations.