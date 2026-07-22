Excavations at the ancient city of Prusias ad Hypium in Türkiye's northwestern Düzce province, also known as the "Ephesus of the Western Black Sea," are expanding as restoration work planned to begin later this year aims to reveal more of the site's original appearance and boost cultural tourism.

Archaeological work has been carried out for about seven years under the direction of the Konuralp Museum, with permission from the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums and support from Düzce Municipality. This year, the excavation area has been expanded from about 4,000 square meters (43,055 square feet) in 2019 to 6,500 square meters.

The site contains remains from the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman periods. Significant discoveries include a marble head of Medusa, a head of Alexander the Great, a statue of Apollo, a lion mosaic, a Byzantine water reservoir and an Ottoman bathhouse, all of which have been added to Türkiye's cultural heritage inventory.

A mosaic found in the ancient city of Prusias ad Hypium, Düzce, Türkiye. April 7, 2024. (Shutterstock Photo)

In addition to excavations, lifting and conservation work will continue this year. Restoration, scheduled to begin by the end of the year, is expected to help present the ancient city in a form closer to its original state and contribute to the development of history and cultural tourism in the region.

Surprises continue

Art historian Rasit Aydin, who is involved in the project through Düzce Municipality's Directorate of Cultural Affairs, said excavations for the 2026 season are focused on remains uncovered in the southwestern section of the ancient theater.

"We are mainly encountering architectural remains this year, particularly from the Late Roman period," Aydin told Anadolu Agency (AA). "Konuralp continues to surprise us with new discoveries."

Aydin described Prusias ad Hypium as one of the region's most important Roman cities, adding that the settlement remained continuously inhabited through the Byzantine and Ottoman eras.

The remains of the Prusias ad Hypium antique city, Düzce, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

"This area witnessed a significant Roman period and then continued without interruption through the Byzantine and Ottoman periods," he said. "It represents an important history spanning roughly 2,500 to 2,600 years and we are doing everything we can to bring that history to light."

He said excavation of the theater is now about 99% complete, with restoration expected to become the primary focus by the end of this year and throughout 2027. Restoration plans have already been approved by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Aydin said the restored site will include walking paths and, once fully developed as an archaeological attraction, is expected to become an important destination for tourism in Düzce and across Türkiye.

Marble statue of Tyche dating from the second century A.D., found in Prusias ad Hypium Ancient City, Istanbul Archaeological Museum, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 16, 2023. (Shutterstock Photo)

He added that the site contains more than Roman remains, noting that an Ottoman bathhouse has also been uncovered and that archaeologists believe a stadium and additional bath complexes remain buried underground.

Calling the theater "the largest, most significant and only ancient theater excavated so far in the Western Black Sea region," Aydın said its monumental scale reflects its imperial character.

"It is a large and impressive theater – a true imperial theater," he said. "This is a remarkable discovery for Turkish archaeology. Visitor numbers have increased significantly in recent years. The site is open every day, free of charge, archaeologists and art historians are here to explain its history to visitors."