Termessos, an ancient city renowned for its historical significance and natural beauty, where Alexander the Great failed to conquer, welcomes visitors year-round with open arms.

The ancient city stands out with its giant columns, rock tombs, sarcophagi, theater, location, and nature in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

Local and foreign tourists visit Termessos, one of Türkiye’s most untouched ancient cities, where excavations have not been carried out until now because of its remote location atop the Güllük Mountain.

Visitors to the region have the opportunity to get a bird's-eye view of Antalya from the theater sitting on the mountaintop, explore the local flora, hear birds singing, and spot wildlife, including mountain goats.

Termessos, currently on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, attracted 25,658 tourists in 2021 and 48,527 local and international visitors the previous year, according to the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism.

The city has already welcomed 16,348 guests in the first four months of 2023.

Capital of Pisidia cultural region

Isa Kızgut, head of the Archeology Department at the Akdeniz University in Antalya, said the Termessos was an important city that served as the capital of the Pisidia region.

According to Kızgut, Termessos Ancient City remains perpetually enchanting, continuously drawing in tourists, with the number of visitors consistently on the rise.

Stressing the historical importance of the region, he said: "Imagine, Alexander the Great sets off from Macedonia, conquering all the lands up to India. One of the rare places he couldn't capture is Termessos. Because it is difficult to reach."