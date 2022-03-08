Over 1.7 million Ukrainians flee Russian invasion

The number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine is expected to top 2 million in the next two days, the head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said Tuesday, making it Europe's "fastest growing refugee crisis" since World War II.

Refugees from Ukraine rest at a temporary shelter in the main train station of Krakow on March 6, 2022, as they wait to be relocated to other temporary accommodations in Poland or abroad.

(AFP Photo)