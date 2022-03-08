Over 1.7 million Ukrainians flee Russian invasion

The number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine is expected to top 2 million in the next two days, the head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said Tuesday, making it Europe's "fastest growing refugee crisis" since World War II.
Refugees from Ukraine rest at a temporary shelter in the main train station of Krakow on March 6, 2022, as they wait to be relocated to other temporary accommodations in Poland or abroad.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.