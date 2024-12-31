Significant milestones were achieved across various sectors, including libraries, theaters, operas, ballets, cinemas and intellectual property rights in 2024, according to a comprehensive report by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Library growth, usage

In 2024, Türkiye’s libraries saw significant growth. The number of library members reached 6.6 million and the total area dedicated to library use expanded to 735,000 square meters. Public libraries across the country grew to 1,301, and the total number of books available in libraries reached 25.8 million. By the end of 2024, public libraries had welcomed over 38 million visitors.

The ministry also supported the publication of 545 first-time literary works through its "Literary Works Support Program." In addition, more than 100 books were compiled throughout the year by the ministry.

Theater achievements

Türkiye's state-funded theater sector also saw impressive growth in 2024. The General Directorate of State Theaters achieved a 66% increase in audience attendance, reaching 2.15 million viewers. A total of 224 plays were performed, with 737 tours and 59 performances across various locations.

One standout initiative was the revitalization of the "Büyük Anadolu Turnesi" ("Grand Anatolia Tour"), which brought theater performances to 55 provinces and 80 districts across Türkiye. This initiative attracted 41,848 attendees, underscoring the government’s commitment to expanding access to the arts beyond major cities.

Additionally, the ministry provided both artistic and technical support to the State Theaters of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). In total, Turkish theater reached 126,163 people through 424 performances at nine theater festivals and 63,518 people attended 175 performances at the Culture Route Festivals.

Opera, ballet success

The State Opera and Ballet, under the ministry, had a remarkable year in 2024. According to their activity report, the Turkish Cultural Route and national and international festivals featured 148 events attended by 134,844 spectators. During the regular season, the company staged 1,009 performances, reaching a total of 613,276 viewers.

The ministry also hosted the Anadolu Opera and Ballet Festival in six cities, featuring 15 events and attracting 15,358 attendees. The "Talent is Everywhere" project was another highlight, focusing on talent scouting for children in cities such as Şırnak, Erzincan, Kırklareli, Ardahan, Hatay and Denizli. A total of 116 children participated in these scouting activities.

Support for cinema

The Turkish cinema industry received substantial support in 2024, with TL 381 million ($10.78 million) allocated to various projects. Specifically, 56 cinema projects were funded with TL 256 million and TL 28 million were provided to support screenings of Turkish films in 108 cinema halls under the "Local Film Screening Support" program.

On the international stage, Turkish cinema gained recognition at prestigious film festivals like Cannes and Berlin and major global entertainment markets such as MIPCOM and the Dubai Film Market. Many Turkish films, supported by the ministry, participated in key international festivals and received accolades.

Furthermore, the ministry's "Mobile Cinema for Children" initiative brought films to 150 districts across 22 provinces, reaching over 400,000 children. The "No Child Left Without Going to the Cinema" project ensured that 100,000 children had their first cinema experience in 2024.

Intellectual property

One notable area of growth in 2024 was publishing and intellectual property rights. Due to efforts to combat piracy and foster growth in the publishing industry, the number of banderole-protected (officially registered) books has increased by 202% since 2002. In 2024, the total number of such books exceeded 408 million, up from 135 million in 2002.

In terms of copyright, the income of professional associations representing copyright holders grew significantly, increasing by a factor of 11 over the past decade. By 2024, these associations' collective earnings reached TL 1.165 billion.

Additionally, the ministry helped register 4,293 works and productions in 2024. The most common areas of registration were music albums (1,350), computer programs (1,231), literary and academic works (676) and films (522).