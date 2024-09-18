In a recent visit to northern Çankırı province, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy reiterated the government's dedication to unearthing and preserving the country's rich, yet often overlooked, cultural heritage.

"We have brought to light the cultural legacy of these lands that have hosted numerous civilizations," Ersoy said, highlighting Türkiye's leadership in archaeological excavations worldwide – a testament to its cultural significance.

Protecting, repatriating

Ersoy announced the establishment of a new department within the ministry aimed at recovering cultural artifacts that have been lost or illicitly removed from the country. A notable success in this initiative was the return of a 2,500-year-old bronze sedir (couch) from the J. Paul Getty Museum in the U.S. This artifact, which had been illegally excavated from a burial site in the Manisa region during the early 1980s, exemplifies Türkiye's commitment to reclaiming its cultural history, even decades after such items have been taken.

In 2024 alone, Türkiye has successfully repatriated 36 artifacts, bringing the total number of returned items since 2018 to 7,840. Since 2002, a remarkable 12,156 artifacts have been reclaimed, reflecting Türkiye's vigilance in pursuing its lost cultural treasures.

Unique sedir

The returned sedir is a rare example of ancient furniture, typically depicted in historical paintings and pottery. Constructed on an iron framework, it features cast bronze legs and slats, with a surface made of perforated copper plates. Its turned legs, protruding corner tenons and lattice surface designed to support cushions highlight its significance as a bronze representation of wooden klinas that were common in ancient times.

Deniz Nurcan, an expert conservator, provided insights into the historical context of the sedir, stating, “This is one of the rare examples of its kind.” The sedir's construction, combining bronze and copper weaves with an iron skeleton, makes it a unique find and its intricate details correspond perfectly with other artifacts discovered at the excavation site.

Future preservation

Thanks to collaborative efforts between Turkish archaeologists and experts from the Getty Museum, the historical significance of the sedir has been validated. The pieces of linen found adhered to the sedir and aligned with wooden and bronze plates uncovered by Turkish teams established a direct connection to the region's ancient heritage.

Currently housed at the Istanbul Restoration and Conservation Center and Regional Laboratory Directorate, the sedir is undergoing examination by experts, with plans for detailed documentation, analysis and preparation for display. This process underscores the importance of international cooperation in preserving cultural artifacts and enhancing our understanding of Türkiye's rich historical narrative.