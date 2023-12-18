Türkiye's Culture Road Festivals joined the European Festivals Association (EFA), an esteemed consortium encompassing Europe's premier cultural and arts festivals.

According to a statement by Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the rich cultural heritage of Anatolia will be brought to the world’s stage through the membership.

EFA stands out as an organization that unites approximately 100 festivals in 40 countries and supports art festivals. The mission of the union is "to unite and represent its member festivals across Europe and the world by contributing to the artistic life of Europe."

To preserve and maintain the cultural heritage as a whole with tangible and intangible efforts, this cultural regalement held the dynamics of the seven cities in 2022, as well as branding them in the culture and arts agenda of Türkiye and the world through nearly 4,000 events, hosting over 20,000 artists.

Building on 2022's success, Culture Road festivals continued in 11 cities across Türkiye, including Trabzon, Erzurum, Çanakkale, Gaziantep, Ankara, Konya, Diyarbakır, Istanbul, Izmir and Antalya in 2023.