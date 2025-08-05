The Dark Church ("Karanlık Kilise"), located in the heart of Cappadocia in Nevşehir, Central Türkiye, has attracted over 1 million visitors in the last decade. This remarkable church, carved into volcanic tuff rock, is part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Göreme Open Air Museum.

The Dark Church stands out for its vividly preserved frescoes dating back to the late 11th century. These murals depict various scenes from the Bible and the Torah on the church’s walls and dome, illustrating significant episodes such as the "Nativity," the "Journey to Bethlehem," "Baptism," the "Lazarus of Bethany," the "Triumphal entry into Jerusalem," the "Adoration of the Magi," the "Last Supper" and the "Crucifixion of Jesus."

After being closed for many years, the church was restored and reopened to visitors in 1990. Architecturally, it follows a cruciform plan, consisting of a central dome, four supporting columns and three apses, all carved from the same rock.

According to data from the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, visitor numbers have fluctuated annually, increasing notably following restoration efforts and the gradual reopening after the pandemic. In recent years, annual visitors rose from approximately 33,000 in 2020 to over 172,000 in 2022. In the first seven months of this year alone, nearly 93,000 visitors explored the site.

Visitors explore and take photos of the ancient frescoes in Cappadocia’s Dark Church in Cappadocia, Nevşehir, central Türkiye, Aug. 1, 2025. (AA Photo)

Özay Onur, president of the Tour Guide Association in Kapadokya, explained that the church was meticulously carved into the rock with metal tools centuries ago. Positioned within the larger monastic complex of the Göreme Open Air Museum, the Dark Church offers visitors an immersive journey back in time. Onur highlighted that the church underwent a decadelong cleaning and restoration between 1980 and 1990, which preserved its frescoes in remarkably vibrant condition, as if frozen in the 12th century.

He emphasized the significance of the church’s frescoes, noting the clear, well-preserved depictions of prophets and Jesus on the dome. The Dark Church’s special entrance and its distinct frescoes set it apart within the museum. Onur also stressed that preserving this invaluable heritage is a shared responsibility of both museum authorities and humanity at large.

Visitors from around the world have expressed awe at the church’s historic and artistic value. Martha Caruso, a foreign tourist, shared that she was unaware of the church before visiting Cappadocia but was deeply impressed by the realism and excellent preservation of the frescoes. Another visitor, Semon Sacco, praised the region’s historic sites collectively, highlighting the vivid colors and detailed figures of the frescoes, as well as the insight they provide into the lives and craftsmanship of past civilizations.