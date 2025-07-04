Denizli, in southwestern Türkiye, is famous for its stunning natural beauty and rich history. It is home to notable sites like Pamukkale's unique travertine terraces and the ancient cities of Hierapolis and Laodikeia. Every year, millions of visitors come to see them. These historic treasures, along with vibrant local museums, make the area a must-see for both history buffs and tourists. The Denizli authorities has adjusted the visiting hours of its museums and archaeological sites to make the summer months more enjoyable for visitors.

With the start of the summer season in Denizli, visiting hours for museums and historical sites have been revised to better accommodate visitors. The new schedule, effective from July 1 to Oct. 1, 2025, was announced by the Denizli Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism.

Taking into account the increased visitor demand and high temperatures during summer, the updated hours extend the opening times of many historical sites and museums, including prominent locations such as Pamukkale and Laodikeia. These sites will now be accessible to tourists from early morning until late at night.

The updated visiting hours vary across Denizli’s museums and historical sites. The Atatürk Museum and Ethnography Museum, along with the Hierapolis Archaeology Museum, will welcome visitors from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Meanwhile, the Denizli City Museum will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Laodikeia ancient site will offer extended hours until 9 p.m., allowing guests more time to explore its ruins in the cooler evening hours.

At the Pamukkale Hierapolis site, the pedestrian path opens at 8 a.m., while the South Gate opens earlier at 6:30 a.m. and the North Gate at 8 a.m. Daytime ticket sales end at 6:15 p.m., followed by a night museum program starting at 7 p.m. The ticket office closes at 9 p.m., and the night museum visit concludes at 11 p.m.

The Denizli Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism has also issued a reminder to both domestic and international visitors about the expected high visitor density throughout the summer. They recommend visiting historical sites during early morning or evening hours for a more comfortable and enjoyable experience.