In photos: Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years

Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in Australia’s most populous state New South Wales and forced thousands to abandon their homes, as record rain continues to inundate the country’s east coast.

A child wades through floodwaters on a residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, Sydney, Australia, March 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)