In photos: Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years

Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in Australia’s most populous state New South Wales and forced thousands to abandon their homes, as record rain continues to inundate the country’s east coast.
A child wades through floodwaters on a residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, Sydney, Australia, March 21, 2021.
Around 18,000 people had been evacuated from flooding in New South Wales as of Monday and emergency services fear up to 54,000 people could be displaced with rain forecast to continue until Wednesday.
A State Emergency Service (SES) rescue team uses an inflatable raft to bring a local resident to safety from flooded homes as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, Sydney, Australia, March 21, 2021.
State Emergency Services (SES) volunteers transport a dentist by boat from the suburb of Windsor to North Richmond across floodwaters, so that he can attend to patients unreachable by car, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, Sydney, Australia, March 22, 2021.
State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers help a dentist onto a boat to transport him across floodwaters from the suburb of Windsor to North Richmond, so that he can attend to patients unreachable by car, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, Sydney, Australia, March 22, 2021.
A child is carried to safety by a State Emergency Service (SES) member after a marine rescue boat rescuing a family from rising floodwaters in the suburb of Sackville North capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, Sydney, Australia, March 23, 2021.
A family and their dog rescued by a State Emergency Service (SES) crew make it to safety after being trapped by rising floodwaters, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville North, Sydney, Australia, March 23, 2021.
