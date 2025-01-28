Ephesus, one of the most significant ancient cities in the world, attracted a record number of visitors in 2024, a total of 2.7 million people, the highest number in its history.

Located on the UNESCO World Heritage List, Ephesus showcases the rich history of Anatolia, with traces dating from prehistory through the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman periods. The site serves as a vibrant testament to the region's diverse past.

Ephesus was not only the commercial and political hub of the Ancient World but also home to the ruins of the Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Despite only a portion of the city being uncovered, Ephesus continues to draw millions of local and international tourists thanks to its unmatched historical and cultural legacy.

Record-breaking visitors

Murat Kaleağasıoğlu, the Director of the Ephesus Museum, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the site's record-breaking visitor numbers for the year. "We closed the year with a visitor record," he said, adding that a total of 2.7 million domestic and foreign people visited the ancient city. This marked an 18% increase compared to 2023.

Kaleağasıoğlu explained that one key factor in this surge was the introduction of nighttime museum visits. "During the hot summer months, those who could not visit the site during the day could explore Ephesus at night, illuminated in a different ambiance. The lighting of the Celsus Library, in particular, garnered significant attention on social media."

Kaleağasıoğlu also highlighted that several new projects are underway to enhance the ancient site's visitor experience. "In 2025, a new visitor center building will open in Ephesus," he shared. "Additionally, new visitor routes are being developed through the ongoing works on the Stadium of Ephesus. Under the Ministry's ongoing efforts, restoration and development are progressing in areas such as the Port of Ephesus, the Harbour Baths, the Stadium of Ephesus and the Temple of Serapis."